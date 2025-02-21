Nolan Smith Injury: Undergoes surgery to repair triceps

Smith had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn triceps injury that he suffered during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs on Feb. 9, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith played at least 52 defensive snaps in each of the Eagles' first three playoff games, but he was limited to just 30 snaps on defense in the Super Bowl after tearing his triceps in the first half. He was able to play through the injury in the second half, and the 2023 first-round pick is expected to be ready for the 2025 campaign after undergoing surgery. Smith finished the 2024 regular season with 42 tackles (22 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 games.