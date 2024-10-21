Orlando Brown Injury: Officially dealing with knee sprain

Brown's injury sustained in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Browns has been clarified to be a right knee sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown was originally thought to have sustained a calf strain, but Rapoport's report Monday confirmed the injury to be a knee sprain affecting the back of his knee. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters earlier Monday that he's optimistic about Brown's outlook, but more clarity about his potential availability in Cincinnati's Week 8 matchup against the Eagles will likely come later this week.