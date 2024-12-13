Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Walker Doubtful, Hall Looking Good, Irving Uncertain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hostpots for Week 15 include the Tampa Bay safeties, Giants defense, Green Bay secondary and Chicago backfield.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Players likely to take on extra playing time due to the injuries listed above include Saints QB Jake Haener, Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet, Steelers WR Mike Williams, Browns WR Michael Woods, Commanders WR Dyami Brown, Chargers TE Stone Smartt and Jaguars TE Brenton Strange.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

WR Josh Downs (shoulder) - 1 pm ET TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) - 4:25 pm ET

Downs and Kincaid both have been out for multiple weeks but then were listed as full practice participants Thursday and Friday. While it'll be surprising if either doesn't play, fantasy managers would nonetheless be wise to check back when the Colts/Lions release inactives Sunday (the Colts play at 1:00.

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Hall seemed unlikely to play as recently as Thursday, but he then returned to practice Friday as a full participant, with Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich suggesting the running back likely will play. While he may not get his usual workload, Hall now seems more likely than not to be active.

Pollard also seems on track to suit up, as he hasn't practiced much in recent weeks but nonetheless has played every game this season. He returned to practice Friday as a limited participant despite not being spotted by reporters, which suggests he probably didn't do much and may even be treated as a game-time decision ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Njoku seems least likely of the three to play, with reports earlier in the week suggesting his chances weren't good. He didn't practice at all this week, but the Browns apparently think he has a shot to play, opting for the 'questionable' designation rather than deeming him doubtful.

#Browns TE David Njoku said his hamstring's tight, hopes to play, will know Sunday if he's able to face #Chiefs. Said he injured it in second quarter vs. #Steelers but was able to finish the game. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 13, 2024

Late-Afternoon Games

Irving is truly questionable, with Bucs coach Todd Bowles saying Friday that he wants to see the RB go through a pre-game workout before making a decision. Shepard appears in less danger of missing the game, although he followed the same routine as Irving on the practice reports this week (DNP/DNP/LP). McConkey seems better than 50/50 to play, but it's no sure thing after he was ruled out last week in a game-day decision.

Primetime Games

The Raiders aren't ruling O'Connell out, but he hasn't been practicing after suffering a bone bruise last week and likely would have to play through a ton of pain if he were to suit up Monday night. Desmond Ridder is the probable starter against Atlanta, giving him a chance for a #RevengeGame against his former team.

Swift has played through a groin injury (or other upper-leg issue) for much of the year, but typically he's missed no more than one practice per week. The team's decision to list him as a non-participant Thursday and Friday hints at real concern about his Monday availability, and things arguably look even worse for Roschon Johnson, who remains in concussion protocol with no report of progress or practice participation. Travis Homer and/or Darrynton Evans may end up leading Chicago's backfield Monday night against the Vikings.

