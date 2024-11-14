Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Orlando Brown headshot

Orlando Brown Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Brown (knee/fibula) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Brown has missed the Bengals' last two regular-season games due to a knee injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. If he's able to practice Friday, Brown could return and start at left tackle Sunday against the Chargers, otherwise Cody Ford would serve in that role for a third straight game.

Orlando Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now