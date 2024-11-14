Orlando Brown Injury: Returns to practice Thursday
Brown (knee/fibula) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Brown has missed the Bengals' last two regular-season games due to a knee injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. If he's able to practice Friday, Brown could return and start at left tackle Sunday against the Chargers, otherwise Cody Ford would serve in that role for a third straight game.
