Patrick Taylor News: Staying in San Francisco

The 49ers re-signed Taylor to a one-year deal Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old running back will remain with the 49ers after spending most of last season on the team's active roster. He saw increased offensive action in 2024 due to injuries to Christian McCaffrey (knee), Jordan Mason (ankle) and Isaac Guerendo (knee), appearing in 13 games and taking 39 carries for 183 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Taylor hauled in three of his 11 targets for 25 yards and accumulated 104 kick-return yards. Expect Taylor to serve as one of San Francisco's top reserve backs again in 2025.