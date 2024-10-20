Ricky Pearsall Injury: Set for NFL debut

Pearsall (chest) remains listed as questionable but is on track to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jay Glazer on Fox Sports reports.

Pearsall (chest) was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday after he turned in a trio of full practices during Week 7 prep. With Jauan Jennings (hip) ruled out, Pearsall could get playing time on offense right away and challenge Chris Conley for the No. 3 receiver role behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.