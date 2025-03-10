Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Spillane headshot

Robert Spillane News: Brings talents to New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Spillane is in line to sign with the Patriots, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Spillane led the Raiders in tackles over the past two seasons, starting all 17 of the team's regular-season games in both years. Now, the reliable inside linebacker is positioned to bolster New England's defense, a unit in serious need of a top tackler to anchor around. In new head coach Mike Vrabel's defensive scheme, Spillane remains a strong candidate to repeat as a productive fantasy asset in IDP formats for 2025.

Robert Spillane
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now