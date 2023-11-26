Gameday Injuries: Week 12

The Falcons' Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Heinicke does suit up, he'll only operate as the No. 2 quarterback versus New Orleans with Desmond Ridder returning to

The Bengals' Joe Burrow (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season with the torn ligament he suffered in the Week 11 Thursday night loss to the Ravens. The absence of the star quarterback for the rest of the campaign will naturally have a seismic impact on Cincinnati's offense and its skill players, and Jake Browning , who recorded 14 of his 15 career pass attempts thus far in emergency duty against Baltimore, will get the first chance at replacing Burrow beginning with Sunday's game against the Steelers.

We've already had eight teams play between Thursday and Friday, but Sunday's injury report is still fairly extensive. As has been the norm this season, the wide receiver position is the hardest hit on the health front, although there are big names at quarterback and tight end making appearances as well. Fortunately, there already seems to be clarity on most players sporting questionable designations, so without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning.

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We've already had eight teams play between Thursday and Friday, but Sunday's injury report is still fairly extensive. As has been the norm this season, the wide receiver position is the hardest hit on the health front, although there are big names at quarterback and tight end making appearances as well. Fortunately, there already seems to be clarity on most players sporting questionable designations, so without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning.

QUARTERBACKS

The Bengals' Joe Burrow (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season with the torn ligament he suffered in the Week 11 Thursday night loss to the Ravens. The absence of the star quarterback for the rest of the campaign will naturally have a seismic impact on Cincinnati's offense and its skill players, and Jake Browning, who recorded 14 of his 15 career pass attempts thus far in emergency duty against Baltimore, will get the first chance at replacing Burrow beginning with Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Falcons' Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Heinicke does suit up, he'll only operate as the No. 2 quarterback versus New Orleans with Desmond Ridder returning to the starting role after a two-game demotion.

The Vikings' Jaren Hall (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. However, the rookie is expected to serve as no better than the No. 3 quarterback with Nick Mullens having returned from injured reserve in Week 11 and now back in the No. 2 role.

RUNNING BACKS

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Pierce is expected to return from a three-game absence. However, whether he'll reassume the lead role in Houston's backfield is a legitimate question, considering Devin Singletary rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games in Pierce's stead.

The Buccaneers' Rachaad White (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after being added to the injury report Saturday. However, per early Sunday reports, White is fully expected to suit up and was only given an injury designation because his knee locked up on him briefly during Friday's practice.

The Rams' Kyren Williams (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in full all week following a four-game absence. In his return, Williams should garner a solid allotment of snaps, although Saturday beat writer reports indicate that head coach Sean McVay may ease the second-year back into action by allowing Royce Freeman, who rushed 17 times for 73 yards against the Seahawks in Week 11, to handle his fair share of complementary snaps.

The Bears' D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday following a Wednesday absence. If Foreman can't suit up, Khalil Herbert, who was able to handle 18 touches against the Lions in his Week 11 return from injured reserve, should serve as a clear lead back and have more goal-line opportunities if they present themselves, while Roschon Johnson could fill a clear No. 2 role.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Demercado is expected to play and therefore likely to slot in as the primary backup to James Conner ahead of Keaontay Ingram and recent arrival Michael Carter.

The Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing Friday's practice following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In his absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire should enjoy an elevated role behind Isiah Pacheco and could handle plenty of passing down work, while La'Mical Perine, who was elevated to the active roster Saturday, could see a slight boost in opportunity as the No. 3 back.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams should see a boost in snaps and touches behind Alvin Kamara.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. A Friday report indicated Jefferson had been running well in recent days but also quoted the receiver as saying he remained frustrated because he didn't feel he was 100 percent healthy, so his status for the divisional clash versus Chicago could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. Minnesota has a looming decision on whether to activate Jefferson from injured reserve, since his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 8. If he's held out Monday, then K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell will continue to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, behind top receiver Jordan Addison.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. The talented wideout's ongoing absence will keep Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin in the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, and will leave first-time starter Jake Browning without a valuable weapon against an aggressive Pittsburgh defense.

The Ravens' Odell Beckham (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers but worked his way back to a full practice Friday after starting the week with a Wednesday absence and limited Thursday session. Beckham labeled himself a "game-time decision" after Friday's practice, but as per early Sunday reports, the veteran wideout is expected to play and could be in line for some extra targets given Mark Andrews' absence due to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the last two practices of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play. If he experiences a setback, Rondale Moore would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Los Angeles with Michael Wilson (shoulder) already ruled out for the contest.

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers but worked back to a full practice Friday after a Thursday absence. As per Flowers' own statements to reporters Friday, he feels fully ready to go and intends on filling his usual starting role versus Los Angeles, and early Sunday reports confirm the same. The rookie, who's already logged a team-high 72 targets, could be in line for even more work beginning in Week 12 now that Mark Andrews is sidelined due to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

The Falcons' Mack Hollins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing the last two practices of the week following a limited Wednesday session. In his absence, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus New Orleans.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones, who played on 43 snaps in Week 11 in his return from a four-game absence due to the knee issue, can't suit up, then Tim Jones will slot back into a No. 3 role.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker logs a third straight absence, rookie Demario Douglas, who posted a career-best 6-84 line against the Colts in Germany in Week 10, will serve as the No. 1 receiver, while JuJu Smith-Schuster will fill the No. 2 role.

The Cardinals' Michael Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Rondale Moore, who recorded a 48-yard touchdown on his only catch in Week 11, will slot into the No. 2 role at minimum versus Los Angeles with Wilson sidelined.

The Texans' Noah Brown (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Brown's absence, Robert Woods and John Metchie are expected to remain in the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver spots, respectively.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Kyle Philips should be beneficiaries to varying degree.

The Giants' Darius Slayton (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. In Slayton's likely absence, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt should serve as New York's top two wideouts.

The Chargers' Jalen Guyton (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Guyton is expected to play, likely pushing rookie Derius Davis back into a No. 4 receiver role, at minimum.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell and James Proche could share Cleveland's No. 4 receiver duties versus Denver.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite practicing in full all week. In his absence, Richie James should serve as the No. 5 receiver versus Las Vegas.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Richie James should see more action as both a depth receiver and the primary returner for both kicks and punts.

The Cardinals' Zach Pascal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Pascal can't suit up, Greg Dortch would move into a No. 3 receiver role at minimum with Michael Wilson (shoulder) ruled out.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Skowronek plays, he likely won't slot in any higher than the No. 5 receiver role.

The Eagles' Quez Watkins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week and being activated from injured reserve following a five-game absence. If Watkins can play, he'll likely slot into a No. 4 receiver role, as Philadelphia acquired veteran Julio Jones to fill the No. 3 receiver role while Watkins was sidelined.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (forearm) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In the valued tight end's absence, the combination of Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam is expected to divide up tight end snaps for Philadelphia with Grant Calcaterra (concussion) also ruled out. The likes of D'Andre Swift, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could see some extra targets as well as a result.

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, most likely ending his season. The talented tight end's absence will naturally have a sizable impact on the air attack, but second-year pro Isaiah Likely, who showed promise last season in a couple of opportunities with extended snaps due to Andrews' absences, will begin serving as the top pass-catching option at the position beginning with Sunday night's matchup against the Chargers. Receivers such as Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham (shoulder), along with running backs Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, could also be in line for some extra targets over the rest of the season.

The Chargers' Gerald Everett (chest) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens but finished the week with a full Friday practice after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If Everett is able to return after a one-game absence as early Sunday reports indicate is expected to be the case, Donald Parham will slot back into a No. 2 role.

The Panthers' Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Tommy Tremble is projected to serve as the top tight end versus Tennessee while Ian Thomas slots into the No. 2 role.

The Colts' Drew Ogletree (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kylen Granson will operate as Indianapolis' top tight end.

The Eagles' Grant Calcaterra (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Dallas Goedert (forearm), will make the duo of Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam the top tight ends versus Buffalo.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Colts' JuJu Brents (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bills' Dane Jackson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings.

The Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Panthers' CJ Henderson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Safeties

The Titans' Terrell Edmunds (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Raiders' Marcus Epps (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but as per Saturday night reports, plans to try to play despite also dealing with an illness..

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Cardinals' Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals' Kevin Strong (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's games against the Titans.

The Bengals' Germaine Pratt (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Raiders' Robert Spillane (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing the last two games with a concussion.

The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.