IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

In most league formats, we've now wrapped up the regular season. Hopefully, this article has helped readers reach the postseason in their leagues, but we'll try to keep things informative for those looking ahead to next year as well as keeping those in the fantasy playoffs on track for a championship.

Risers

Robert Spillane, LB

When interim coach Antonio Pierce took over to lead the Raiders, he cited Spillane as a player he wanted to build around. That seemed hyperbolic and a positional coach building up his guys at the time, but Spillane has responded. In five games with Pierce at the helm, Spillane has averaged 10 tackles per game with 2.5 total sacks. He was plenty productive under Josh McDaniels, but the switch to Pierce has pushed Spillane's output to another level.

Martin Emerson, CB

Through nearly two seasons, Emerson has lived up to his billing as a third-round pick, and he's stepped into a true every-down role since Week 10. In five games since, he's been on the field for at least 95 percent of snaps while averaging five tackles, 0.8 passes defensed and 0.4 picks. The latter number comes primarily from his performance against the Jaguars on Sunday when he picked off two passes. Emerson now has four interceptions and 10 passes defensed on the season, so he's not only delivering fantasy value currently but also is likely solidifying his role as an every-down player in 2024 and beyond.

Jordan Howden, S

Marcus Maye (shoulder) will be sidelined until at least the fantasy season is over, perhaps the NFL regular season as well. Howden was the player to step into his spot at strong safety, as he played 95 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Carolina. Howden certainly appears poised to take advantage of the opportunity, as he tallied 10 tackles (eight solo), one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. In addition to a clear role for the rest of the 2023 season, Howden could be auditioning for a role in 2024, as it's possible the Saints could opt to part ways with Maye with his cap hit set to increase dramatically next season.

Ronnie Harrison, LB

Harrison has disappointed for the majority of his career after being a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the low point came earlier this season when he failed to make the Colts' roster out of training camp. However, he managed to stick around on the team's practice squad and got his chance on the active roster after Shaquille Leonard was waived by Indianapolis prior to Week 12. Harrison stepped into a full-time role in Week 14. That resulted in only four tackles, but he returned a touchdown for an interception and now has two picks in three games since joining the active roster. Now that he has a role, Harrison has delivered big plays – even if they've come in unconventional ways.

Jaquan Brisker, S

Nothing has changed with Brisker, but it's worth highlighting his excellent performance in Chicago's upset win over Detroit when he tallied 17 tackles (13 solo) and also broke up two passes. It was his second double-digit tackle performance of the season, and after beginning the campaign in relatively slow fashion, Brisker now has at least nine stops in three of his last five games. Despite missing two contests already, he's well on pace to top his 104 tackles from his rookie season and is emerging as a key playmaker for a Bears' defense that is clearly on the rise.

Jaycee Horn, CB

Horn has had a disappointing career through three seasons strictly due to his inability to stay on the field. He was highlighted as a faller earlier in the year as a result, but there's no doubt that he can deliver when he's on the field. In his second game since returning from a hamstring injury, Horn played 100 percent of snaps and highlighted his ability by breaking up a deep pass to Chris Olave that would have otherwise gone for a touchdown early in the second half. Assuming he can stay on the field for the rest of the season, he should continue to make plays against both the run and pass.

Fallers

Carlton Davis, CB

Davis has played excellently this season, and he was in the midst of another strong performance against the Falcons having picked off a pass and tallied three passes defended prior to exiting the game with a groin injury. If Davis is out, the Bucs could well be without three-quarters of their starting secondary, as Ryan Neal (hip) and Jamel Dean (ankle) are also both battling injuries.

Kevin Byard, S

Byard could also be a symbolic pick for the downfall of the Eagles' secondary this season, though he's also had a downturn in production of late. In six games with the Titans, Byard recorded an average of 7.8 tackles. That number is identical in Philly, but he now has consecutive performances with only five stops. He has yet to miss a snap with his new team so his performance could turn around quickly, but the vibes in Philadelphia aren't good right now – particularly for a team that is 10-3.