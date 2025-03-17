Fantasy Football
Ronald Darby headshot

Ronald Darby News: Finds work in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Darby signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 10-year NFL veteran was released by the Jaguars in early March after signing a two-year, $8.5 million deal with the team last offseason. However, Darby has quickly found a new home in Houston. He appeared in 13 games for Jacksonville in 2024, logging 46 total tackles and nine passes defended over 615 defensive snaps. Now with the Texans, Darby is expected to provide veteran leadership and depth in the secondary.

Ronald Darby
Houston Texans
