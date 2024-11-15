Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 11 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

CHICAGO BEARS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's really tough to advise what to do with Rome Odunze and especially DJ Moore, because while the firing of Shane Waldron was warranted his firing is far from guaranteed to institute the order the Bears need. Matt Eberflus is probably at least as much of the problem as Waldron was, so in a way it would be surprising if the Bears offense all of a sudden started doing what it should have been doing all year. Every game, every dropback defenses have been glued to the Bears receivers, no matter the qualifications of the cornerbacks. Keenan Allen in the slot isn't a complete afterthought, and indeed he might see some number of checkdown targets particularly if the Bears offensive line continues to struggle, but it's hard to see anything explosive occurring against Javon Bullard. Whoever between Moore and Odunze gets Keisean Nixon is the one with the easier opening on the play, as Jaire Alexander on the other side looks like a bit much for the Bears wideouts right now.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Alexander), Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen













GREEN BAY PACKERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jayden Reed should see the most of standout slot corner Kyler Gordon in three-wide looks, while in two-wide formations Gordon should mostly split his time between Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks. If Jaylon Johnson shadows anyone then it would probably be Doubs, which would be bad for Doubs, but it's not clear whether the Bears plan to deploy Johnson that way. Tyrique Stevenson is probably more easily beaten than either of Johnson or Gordon, and in three-wide Stevenson would likely split his time between Doubs, Watson and Wicks. It's not the easiest matchup, but Doubs and especially Reed have held up in tougher conditions.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

DETROIT LIONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyson Campbell is very good on one side, making Ronald Darby the clearly preferable target on the other side. In the slot rookie third-round pick Jarrian Jones looks vaguely promising, but against Amon-Ra St. Brown it would be forgivable if Jones were overmatched. Jameson Williams is unlikely to beat Campbell but might be able to get something going against Darby.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick









JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS WIDE RECEIVERS

Carlton Davis (hand) showed up on the injury report Thursday, but the Lions might get back Emmanuel Moseley from IR and he could prove himself to be the best corner between himself, Davis and Terrion Arnold. Then again, two ACL tears and a pectoral tear might have cost Moseley something in the time between. The Lions play a lot of press man coverage which is asking for trouble against Brian Thomas, who's way too big and fast for these corners. There's no guarantee the Jaguars line it up, but the shots downfield should be there for Thomas. Admittedly, there might not be much else in the underneath, where the Lions corners try to challenge almost every movement. Parker Washington has a build advantage over Amik Robertson in the slot, but there's nothing obviously good going on for the Jaguars offense.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Gabe Davis

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

MIAMI DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jack Jones can't run with either of Tyreek Hill (wrist) or Jaylen Waddle, while Jakorian Bennett can but lacks the coverage technique to harness his athleticism fully. The Raiders pass defense is not one of the league's better ones, and that would be true even if they had standout slot corner Nate Hobbs, who might miss the game with an ankle injury.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle









LAS VEGAS RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Particularly if Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out, this might be a game where Jakobi Meyers gets shadowed by Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey had been Miami's main slot corner while Kader Kohou was out, but with Kohou back Ramsey played mostly outside last week. This would be less than ideal for Meyers, but (A) the Raiders are dependent on Meyers for targets either way and (B) it's possible Meyers is a better wideout at this point than Ramsey is a corner. Still, avoiding Ramsey would be ideal.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by Ramsey), DJ Turner, Tre Tucker

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kendrick Bourne might or might not start here, as the Patriots constantly and pointlessly shuffle their wide receiver personnel, but last week Kayshon Boutte was the only three-down player while Bourne sat and, KJ Osborn and Ja'Lynn Polk uselessly split the remaining boundary reps. DeMario Douglas is at the mercy of three-wide looks to get his reps, which is frankly a problem given that the Patriots don't want to go three-wide at the moment. Douglas is the only Patriots wideout who can move the ball regularly, so the Patriots would be wise to get Douglas into some two-wide looks. There is no indication they are considering any such thing, however.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas











LOS ANGELES RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Gonzalez is the Patriots corner you really want to avoid. Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones are both good players, too, but they're both short (especially Marcus) and it might be too much for either player to stand up to the physicality of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Gonzalez, by contrast, is a big corner who is well prepared to play physical. The Patriots have deployed Gonzalez myriad ways – he might or might not shadow anyone – but in general Gonzalez seems to line up more often in Nacua's territory than Kupp's. Kupp still tends to get the most slot reps of the two, and Marcus tends to be the one in the slot. Kupp therefore probably projects a little better here. Demarcus Robinson can't beat anyone but at least he's a good amount bigger than either of the Joneses.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp (arguable Upgrade if Gonzalez shadows Nacua), Demarcus Robinson

New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling probably won't do anything useful ever again, but he showed last week that his speed is still real and if a defense fails to account for that vertical speed he can definitely make them hurt for it. Denzel Ward is too good to shadow MVS, but it might be worth it for Cleveland just to neutralize MVS' speed each play. Mason Tipton is mostly doing distance running otherwise, and Kevin Austin is not a compelling projection either.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Downgrade if shadowed by Ward), Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin









CLEVELAND BROWNS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kool Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor are your top boundary corners, and a potentially strong duo in time. Taylor has stopped playing the slot lately and has almost entirely been on the boundary – his natural fit all along – leaving Shemar Jean-Charles to man the slot. McKinstry and especially Taylor are well-built to cover a guy like Cedric Tillman, while the quicker-footed Jerry Jeudy is the one more likely to create separation. Elijah Moore should have an advantage against Jean-Charles, but it's always risking expecting anything in particular from Moore.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Elijah Moore

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WIDE RECEIVERS

George Pickens is rolling and it's not obvious how the Ravens would change that. Marlon Humphrey is their one corner who can maybe neutralize Pickens, but Humphrey has mostly played the slot while Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens man the boundary. Wiggins and Stephens are less likely to hold up against Pickens. Mike Williams would project a lot better against the skinny Wiggins than the burly Stephens, but it's not clear whether the Steelers are prepared to give Williams more snaps than Van Jefferson, who doesn't really threaten anyone.

Upgrade: George Pickens (arguable Even if shadowed by Humphrey)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin









BALTIMORE RAVENS WIDE RECEIVERS

Joey Porter might be a good corner but Zay Flowers is probably too shifty for Porter to manage without repeated holding penalties. Rashod Bateman is less likely to threaten Porter, but at least Bateman seems to be holding off Diontae Johnson for the time being. Nelson Agholor isn't normally threatening but against Beanie Bishop he might be. The problem is Agholor and Johnson appear to be splitting a tiny pie for the time being.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

TENNESSEE TITANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Calvin Ridley is not exactly punctual or reliable but he's getting targets and, for whatever else might be fallible about him, Ridley is a legitimately elusive receiver. If corners like Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin can make it hard on Ridley then it's because they didn't have to actually cover Ridley, and more so just had to pounce on particular break points. Brian Callahan is highly unlikely to outtthink Brian Flores, so this probably won't be one of Ridley's easier game, but the targets are currency.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine









MINNESOTA VIKINGS WIDE RECEIVERS

Justin Jefferson would roast L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) even if Sneed plays and shadows Jefferson. Needless to say, it won't go better for the other Titans corners. Jordan Addison can beat up the likes of Jarvis Brownlee and Darrell Baker, but the challenge is beating them faster than Jefferson does. Jalen Nailor can also hurt these non-Roger McCreary corners, and McCreary tends to stay in the slot.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts

NEW YORK JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson should both beat these corners with ease, but the same should have been true against Arizona last week, also. Surely, with these backup-caliber corners Gus Bradley of all people can't possibly be able to make Aaron Rodgers look like a whiny baby, but it's been happening more and more. If Adams can't play then Xavier Gipson might be able to capitalize a little, but slot corner Kenny Moore is the toughest part of the Colts secondary.

Upgrade: Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Pittman seems to finally be healthy, but the switch back to Anthony Richardson is likely not helpful. Richardson attempts fewer pass attempts and targets fewer of them in Pittman's region than Joe Flacco does. Pittman doesn't need separation to make an impact, which is probably a good thing given that Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed are unlikely to cut Pittman loose. Alec Pierce has the sort of speed that Gardner and Reed don't like to cover downfield, but of course he does almost nothing before the 20-yard mark. Josh Downs probably isn't helped by the Richardson switch, but Downs also appears to be a uniquely productive player.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton might draw a shadow assignment from AJ Terrell, but it might not really matter. Terrell minimizes separation but seems to be a bluff for the most part – when quarterbacks test Terrell he almost never makes them pay. Devaughn Vele has been productive in the slot but appears to be caught in a zero-sum game with false wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele









ATLANTA FALCONS WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London is probably going to draw the Patrick Surtain assignment, and it's tough to give London the benefit of the doubt there. London investors can still start him, but the returns might be diminished on a per-target basis. Darnell Mooney wouldn't exactly have it easy against Riley Moss, but probably a little more of an edge than London against Surtain. Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot is way overqualified to cover Ray-Ray McCloud.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Drake London, Ray-Ray McCloud

Even: Darnell Mooney

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Deebo Samuel is pretty much matchup-proof and this game is no exception, no matter the goings-on with the Seattle defense. Samuel lit them up the first time they played, and there's no reason the same can't happen here. The 49ers didn't use Jauan Jennings in the slot last week as much as previously, so it's tough to tell who will get the most slot snaps and thus draw the toughest matchup against Devon Witherspoon. The 49ers might eventually try to get Jennings back into the slot with Ricky Pearsall on the boundary opposite Samuel, but in the meantime it's not clear what they'll try to do here. Riq Woolen and Tre Brown are solid on the boundary but just a little less challenging than Witherspoon.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings (the more boundary snaps the better), Ricky Pearsall (see Jennings)









SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WIDE RECEIVERS

DK Metcalf could be a problem for the 49ers if Charvarius Ward is out, because Ward's height and speed is the best counter the 49ers have to Metcalf's traits. Deommodore Lenoir is a good and very well-paid corner but he's somewhat squatty and less than fast, making him a poor matchup against Metcalf. Renardo Green on the other side can probably run better than Lenoir but lacks reach and probably is about 50 pounds lighter than Metcalf despite being slower anyway. Tyler Lockett is less likely to threaten the likes of Lenoir or Green. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will primarily see Lenoir, who should be up for the task if his recent contract is at all reasonable.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf (arguable Upgrade if Ward is out), Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

BUFFALO BILLS WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper (wrist) will hopefully be present and his usual self here, because the Bills need the help with Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman out. Khalil Shakir might see a lot of Chamarri Conner, who is at once a productive player for the Chiefs and yet more of a rover than a true corner. Cooper in that scenario would see a lot of Trent McDuffie, perhaps even in the form of a shadow assignment. That would be less than ideal for Cooper, especially since Mack Hollins probably can't make the defense pay for selling out against Cooper. Curtis Samuel might be able to, though.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper (arguable Downgrade if shadowed by McDuffie), Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins









KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins doesn't have the speed to make Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford uncomfortable, but just the same, Hopkins is more than prepared to run and win in traffic all day. Douglas and Benford are doubtlessly more threatened downfield by plus speed, but Hopkins simply doesn't lose often and Douglas/Benford are no Patrick Surtain. Justin Watson runs at depths that don't suit Douglas or Benford, but Watson lacks the wheels to make the theory of his downfield application work in practice. Xavier Worthy figures to see a lot of Taron Johnson, but it would be better if the Chiefs could get Worthy a clean release against Douglas or Benford – they really can't run with Worthy at all.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Hilton is a rugged defender who won't make it easy for Ladd McConkey, but just the same McConkey is a uniquely talented route runner whose speed could be a problem for Hilton, who gets less comfortable the farther you take him away from the line of scrimmage. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer both are probably worse receivers than Cam Taylor-Britt is a corner, and unlike DJ Turner Taylor-Britt has the build to thwart any bullying attempts by Johnston or Palmer. Turner, on the other hand, is extremely fast but also is one of the lightest cornerbacks in the league.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston









CINCINNATI BENGALS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers defense constantly overachieves and they get a valuable reinforcement in the return of Kristian Fulton, but the fact is the Chargers are running a money ball operation and do not have the raw talent to match up with receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Might the Chargers outthink Zac Taylor, calling a novel scheme that flusters the Bengals with physicality? It's a real risk, but so is Chase and Higgins combining for 300. These Chargers corners need help, maybe they'll get it maybe they won't.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

DALLAS COWBOYS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb saw 10 targets but was only able to catch six for 21 yards against Philadelphia last week, and it's not obvious why the theme should change here. Lamb's usage is locked in, but the returns very much are not. The Texans might be more vulnerable than usual if Kamari Lassiter is out and slot safety Jalen Pitre is not built to cover talents like Lamb, but the quarterback and offensive line are potentially bad enough to waste whatever opportunities might otherwise be there for Lamb.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert









HOUSTON TEXANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to play, but the Texans probably won't need him much against a hopeless Dallas team without Dak Prescott. Tank Dell and Collins both project well on a per-snap basis, but Dallas' run defense has been a mess all year and Joe Mixon figures to capably carry the Houston offense here. But if Collins and/or Dell get real routes and real targets against Dallas, they should be efficient.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nico Collins, Tank Dell