Ronnie Stanley News: Gets three-year extension with BAL
The Ravens signed Stanley to a three-year, $60 million contract extension Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Stanley was set to become one of the most coveted free agents, but he'll stay in Baltimore on a three-year deal that includes $44 million guaranteed. The 2016 first-round pick played all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and was named to his second Pro Bowl.
