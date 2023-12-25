Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions, Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions for Monday Night Football, Week 16

Week 16 brings a potential Super Bowl preview between the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (11-3). Let's dig into the betting market and discuss three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Ravens vs. 49ers Betting Odds for Week 16 Monday Night Football

Ravens: Spread (+6) -112, Moneyline +210; Projected Score 20.3 points

49ers: Spread (-6) -108, Moneyline -250; Projected Score 26.3 points

Game Total: 46.5 points

The line opened 49ers -3 and bumped up to -4.5 about 10 days ago on the reopen. It has bounced up and down but keeps inching up by .5 points and has settled into -6.0. The total opened 45 and peaked at 47.0 before going back to 46.5.

Totaling bets thus far, 74 percent of the money and 56 percent of the bets are on the 49ers. There is 63 percent of the money on the 49ers' moneyline, which is 84 percent of the bets. There is 89 percent of the money and 76 percent of the bets on the OVER.

Key injury situations to watch

Ravens: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins, Keaton Mitchell (OUT)

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Odell Beckham (Questionable)

49ers: Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, Elijah Mitchell (Questionable)

Ravens vs. 49ers Betting Picks This Week

Ravens vs. 49ers Best Bet: Gus Edwards OVER 39.5 rushing yards (BetMGM -115) for 1 unit

One of the best angles for taking OVER props is when there is an injury and a player is gaining snaps/touches. That is the case with Gus Edwards, who sees a significant bump with Keaton Mitchell out. The 49ers' run defense is one of the best in the league, but the Ravens rely on the run and will continue Monday night.

When Edwards gets at least 10 carries he averages 54 rushing yards per game. He has hit this prop number OVER in 10 out of 14 games.

Ravens vs. 49ers Best Bet: Deebo Samuel ANYTIME TD (DraftKings -110) for 1 unit

The only thing to derail this prop is if both teams decide to kick field goals and the defenses take over. Both teams are in the top of the league on both sides of the football, which has me leaning toward a very close competitive game.

Samuel has 11 touchdowns on the season, but seven in just his last three games. He does not run the ball as much as in the past which is smart to keep him from taking big hits over the middle, but he is still a weapon in the red zone on the ground.

Ravens vs. 49ers Best Bet: RAVENS +6 (DraftKings -110) for 1 unit

In a matchup of top seeds in their respective conferences, the 49ers and Ravens take the stage on Christmas night in what should be one of the highest-watched games of the season.

There are many stats on both sides that favor each team, but getting 6 points in a game that should be relatively close is huge. I can see the Ravens winning a close one or just having this game staying inside a touchdown in the end.

Ravens vs. 49ers Prediction

Ravens - #2 overall DVOA, #4 DVOA offense, #2 DVOA defense

49ers - #1 overall DVOA, #1 DVOA offense, #4 DVOA defense

The 49ers have been unbeatable when they are fully healthy, but we just need the Ravens to cover the number here and I can see this coming down to the kicking game with Justin Tucker getting the edge.

49ers 24, Ravens 23