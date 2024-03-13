NFL Free Agency: Wide Receiver Wednesday

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.

The big fantasy headlines from Wednesday involve wide receivers, after most of the action Monday and Tuesday focused on running backs (and Kirk Cousins). There aren't a ton of big names left unsigned following the usual spending spree during the free-agent negotiating period, but we did see two big moves Wednesday with the opening of the 2024 league year.

Los Angeles Chargers / WR Mike Williams

The first big news Wednesday, long prophesied, was the announcement of Mike Williams' release from the Chargers, a move that saved the team $20 million and allowed them to become cap compliant by the start of the league year at 4 p.m. ET. Not-quite-Killer Mike was one of three Chargers entering the final year of his contract and due a large sum of non-guaranteed money, with the others being WR Keenan Allen ($23 million) and OLBs Khalil Mack ($23.25 million).

The Chargers also have OLB Joey Bosa scheduled for at least $22 million in non-guaranteed money both of the next two seasons, including a $7 million roster bonus due this Saturday. Allen, meanwhile, has a $5 million roster bonus due Friday, so his presence on the roster as of Wednesday night / Thursday morning doesn't necessarily mean he'll be with the team for 2024 (though it does seem more likely in light of Williams' release). Mack is the one guy whose future appears totally clear, with Adam Schefter reporting that the 33-year-old pass rusher reworked his contract to stay with the team.

RB Gus Edwards and TE Will Dissly are the only free agents to sign with Los Angeles so far, but the Chargers should be more active in the second and third waves of free agency, especially if they trade/extend/release Allen and/or Bosa. This all looks promising for the other players in the Chargers offense, especially given that there's no high-end talent remaining on the open market at any of the skill positions. Granted, the Chargers have the fifth overall pick and could very well use it on WR Malik Nabers, WR Rome Odunze or TE Brock Bowers.

Tennessee Titans / WR Calvin Ridley

As expected, Calvin Ridley waited until the start of the league year to sign a new contract, allowing the Jaguars to lose a third-round pick to Atlanta instead of a second-rounder. It also isn't surprising that Ridley used the situation to drive up his price rather than re-sign with Jacksonville; the unexpected part was that Ridley signed with the Titans rather than the oft-mentioned Patriots.

It's kind of insulting when the mass reaction to your new contract is a load of compliments for your agent, and Ridley was rather quick to pick up on the not-so-subtle shade being thrown his way. It's definitely an overspend if you look at his performance last season, but he at least did enough to suggest he's got a chance to live up to the four-year, $93 million contract.

Naw the right amount — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 13, 2024

Ridley had an absurd number of almost-TDs last year — in addition to the eight he actually scored — including 2-4 drops (depending how you count them), three catches where he only got one foot down and one play that may have been an officiating mistake (but was nonetheless upheld on review). He's still fast, agile and good at getting open, especially when he has room to work with rather than being pressed.

All of Trevor Lawrence's almost TDs this season 😳 Imagine if even 1/3 of these connected.pic.twitter.com/I6hgrgfGdM https://t.co/ZFmSFHNvg1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 9, 2024

In terms of his new home in Tennessee, it's a mixed bag for fantasy value. On the one hand, the Titans are sending strong signs about prioritizing their passing game with the hiring of head coach Brian Callahan (former Bengals OC) and the switch from Derrick Henry to Tony Pollard (not to mention signing Ridley).

On the other hand, QB Will Levis is essentially still an unknown, and the Titans still have WR DeAndre Hopkins around to command a strong share of the targets, unless they end up releasing/trading him before he's due a $4.46 million roster bonus later this week (Spotrac says it's due Thursday; OverTheCap suggests Sunday). I'm guessing they keep Hopkins around, but Aaron Jones would probably warn us not to be so sure.

Last month I discussed the oddity of Hopkins seeing a league-high 37 targets 20-plus yards downfield last year... while not getting his usual volume in the short and intermediate areas. Ridley's presence should help balance that out, though I also think Hopkins' presence outside will allow the Titans to put Ridley in pre-snap motion more often and move all around the formation, which should help the former Falcon/Jaguar avoid press coverage (a weak point for him last season).

Calvin Ridley eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving during his comeback season, leading the Jaguars with 8 receiving touchdowns. Ridley was more effective when not pressed, gaining an average of 2.3 more yards per target when not pressed versus when pressed.#Titans https://t.co/SFDREN5noK pic.twitter.com/7J7DaxzJ5u — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 13, 2024

Treylon Burks may be the odd man out, though in real-life terms he's perhaps better off as a WR3 with a profile consisting mostly of deep targets and super-shallow ones. That allows him to make the most of his YAC ability and speed/strength without running too many routes that require precision and working through traffic.

Back in Jacksonville, it looks like Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis will be the lead WRs for Trevor Lawrence, with Zay Jones either the No. 3 or a cap casualty. Jones could be one of those guys that's kept around for weeks/months and then released if the team finds a better option or he looks bad during spring/summer practices. Ridley leaving doesn't guarantee Jones anything, though he did get some good news this week with misdemeanor domestic battery charges being dropped. Jones is due around $8 million in 2024, all non-guaranteed for the final year of his contract.

Secondary News Items of (Potential) Fantasy Interest