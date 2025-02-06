Sebastian Joseph-Day News: Logs 2.5 sacks in 2024

Joseph-Day played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 44 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

Joseph signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Titans in March of 2024 after closing out the 2023 season with the 49ers. He started in 12 games in 2024 and extended his streak of registering at least 2.0 sacks to four seasons. Joseph-Day enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and he should garner interest from teams looking to add a veteran to its defensive line.