2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tennessee Titans

Perhaps no team in the league is headed for a more dramatic change in philosophy than the Titans. The team parted ways with Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill, a trio that experienced plenty of success together while maintaining a run-heavy, smashmouth identity. That act grew old, however, as Tennessee went just 13-21 the last two seasons. Brian Callahan takes over as the head coach, and the primary goal in his first season will be developing Will Levis into a franchise quarterback.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Brian Callahan (Year 1)

Brian Callahan (Year 1) Offensive Coordinator: Nick Holz (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Nick Holz (Year 1) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Dennard Wilson (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Dennard Wilson (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart

Full 2023 Tennessee Titans Stats

Stats to Know for the Tennessee Titans

2023 Record: 6-11

6-11 2023 Strength of Schedule: .522 (T-9th)

.522 (T-9th) 2023 Point Differential: -62 (26th)

-62 (26th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (26th)

58% (26th) 2023 PROE: -5.3% (28th)

-5.3% (28th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 32nd

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,002 (31st) 1,096 (26th) Points 305 (27th) 367 (16th) Turnovers 20 (T-14th) 14 (31st) Yards 4,913 (28th) 5,697 (18th) Rush Yards 1,846 (17th) 1,831 (13th) Pass Yards 3,067 (29th) 3,866 (18th) Drives 181 (T-21st) 176 (5th) Yards per Drive 26.9 (25th) 32.3 (24th) Points per Drive 1.64 (26th) 1.98 (21st)

Tennessee Titans 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Tennessee Titans 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Will Levis enters the 2024 campaign as the unquestioned starter after a rookie season in which he posted respectable marks of 7.1 yards per attempt and 7.0 adjusted yards per attempt, which fell in the same range as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. Contrarily, Levis struggled to keep the offense on schedule as he maintained a 37.1 percent success rate and 33.2 QBR, both of which were toward the bottom of the league.

This will be the year for Levis to prove he's a capable NFL starter, and the Titans have done everything they can to surround him with the talent to be successful, highlighted by the addition of WR Calvin Ridley in free agency. Even after 21 consecutive missed games for off-field issues between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Ridley returned in 2023 to post 76 receptions and 1,016 yards. His efficiency statistics such as yards per route run and yards per target left plenty to be desired, but he also overcame a disappointing Jacksonville offense to finish as a borderline WR2 on a per-game basis.

There's certainly no guarantee he's in line for an upgrade from an offensive perspective, but his fit with Levis looks to be quite good. Ridley was used in a deep role last season, averaging a 13.2-yard aDOT. Meanwhile, Levis showed no hesitation to work deep down the field by averaging 10.4 air yards per attempt.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Tony Pollard

Pollard isn't a traditional sleeper in the sense that he's an unknown entering draft season, but he may be overlooked nevertheless. He spent last offseason rehabbing from a serious leg injury that he suffered during the 2022 postseason, causing a dip in efficiency. Now a year removed from the injury and having gone through a regular offseason, he'll split work out of the Tennessee backfield with Tyjae Spears. With full health and a lesser workload, Pollard's efficiency should return in 2024.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Josh Whyle

One area that the Titans didn't overhaul this offseason was the tight end room. Both Chigoziem Okonkwo and Whyle struggled in 2023, and the latter missed a significant portion of his rookie season with a knee injury. Now healthy, Whyle will get a chance to redeem himself with a new coaching staff, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him force his way onto the field more regularly than in 2023 while his 6-foot-7 frame should make him a favorite target in the red zone.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Team Futures

Titans Super Bowl 59 odds: 150-1 (T-28th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-28th) Brian Callahan 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 25-1 (T-14th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-14th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 6.5 (T-27th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans 2024 Player Futures

Tennessee Titans 2024 Schedule