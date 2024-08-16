Fantasy Football
2024 Tennessee Titans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Dan Marcus 
Published on August 16, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Tennessee Titans

Perhaps no team in the league is headed for a more dramatic change in philosophy than the Titans. The team parted ways with Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill, a trio that experienced plenty of success together while maintaining a run-heavy, smashmouth identity. That act grew old, however, as Tennessee went just 13-21 the last two seasons. Brian Callahan takes over as the head coach, and the primary goal in his first season will be developing Will Levis into a franchise quarterback.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Brian Callahan (Year 1)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Nick Holz (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Dennard Wilson (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Tennessee Titans Depth Chart

Full 2023 Tennessee Titans Stats

Stats to Know for the Tennessee Titans

  • 2023 Record: 6-11
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .522 (T-9th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -62 (26th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (26th)
  • 2023 PROE: -5.3% (28th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 32nd
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,002 (31st)1,096 (26th)
Points305 (27th)367 (16th)
Turnovers20 (T-14th)14 (31st)
Yards4,913 (28th)5,697 (18th)
Rush Yards1,846 (17th)1,831 (13th)
Pass Yards3,067 (29th)3,866 (18th)
Drives181 (T-21st)176 (5th)
Yards per Drive26.9 (25th)32.3 (24th)
Points per Drive1.64 (26th)1.98 (21st)

Tennessee Titans 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsMason RudolphTony PollardCalvin RidleyNick Vannett
   Tyler Boyd 
     
Veteran DeparturesRyan TannehillDerrick HenryChris MooreKevin Rader
    Trevon Wesco

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsSebastian Joseph-DayKenneth MurrayQuandre Diggs
  Rashad WeaverL'Jarius Sneed
   Chidobe Awuzie
   Jamal Adams
    
Veteran DeparturesDenico AutryAzeez Al-ShaairSean Murphy-Bunting
 Jaleel Johnson K'Von Wallace
 Kyle Peko Kristian Fulton
   Terrell Edmunds

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
17JC LathamT
238T'Vondre SweatDT
4106Cedric GrayLB
5146Jarvis BrownleeCB
6182Jha'Quan JacksonWR
7242James WilliamsLB
7252Jaylen HarrellOLB

Tennessee Titans 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Will Levis enters the 2024 campaign as the unquestioned starter after a rookie season in which he posted respectable marks of 7.1 yards per attempt and 7.0 adjusted yards per attempt, which fell in the same range as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. Contrarily, Levis struggled to keep the offense on schedule as he maintained a 37.1 percent success rate and 33.2 QBR, both of which were toward the bottom of the league.

This will be the year for Levis to prove he's a capable NFL starter, and the Titans have done everything they can to surround him with the talent to be successful, highlighted by the addition of WR Calvin Ridley in free agency. Even after 21 consecutive missed games for off-field issues between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Ridley returned in 2023 to post 76 receptions and 1,016 yards. His efficiency statistics such as yards per route run and yards per target left plenty to be desired, but he also overcame a disappointing Jacksonville offense to finish as a borderline WR2 on a per-game basis.

There's certainly no guarantee he's in line for an upgrade from an offensive perspective, but his fit with Levis looks to be quite good. Ridley was used in a deep role last season, averaging a 13.2-yard aDOT. Meanwhile, Levis showed no hesitation to work deep down the field by averaging 10.4 air yards per attempt.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Tony Pollard

Pollard isn't a traditional sleeper in the sense that he's an unknown entering draft season, but he may be overlooked nevertheless. He spent last offseason rehabbing from a serious leg injury that he suffered during the 2022 postseason, causing a dip in efficiency. Now a year removed from the injury and having gone through a regular offseason, he'll split work out of the Tennessee backfield with Tyjae Spears. With full health and a lesser workload, Pollard's efficiency should return in 2024.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Josh Whyle

One area that the Titans didn't overhaul this offseason was the tight end room. Both Chigoziem Okonkwo and Whyle struggled in 2023, and the latter missed a significant portion of his rookie season with a knee injury. Now healthy, Whyle will get a chance to redeem himself with a new coaching staff, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him force his way onto the field more regularly than in 2023 while his 6-foot-7 frame should make him a favorite target in the red zone.

Tennessee Titans 2024 Team Futures

Tennessee Titans 2024 Player Futures

Tennessee Titans 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
2Sep 15New York Jets1:00 PM
3Sep 22Green Bay Packers1:00 PM
4Sep 30at Miami Dolphins7:30 PM
5Bye  
6Oct 13Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
7Oct 20at Buffalo Bills1:00 PM
8Oct 27at Detroit Lions1:00 PM
9Nov 3New England Patriots1:00 PM
10Nov 10at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 PM
11Nov 17Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
12Nov 24at Houston Texans1:00 PM
13Dec 1at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
14Dec 8Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
15Dec 15Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PM
16Dec 22at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
17Dec 29at Jacksonville Jaguars1:00 PM
18TBDHouston TexansTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Marcus
Dan Marcus
Dan started covering fantasy sports in 2015, joining Rotowire in 2018. In addition to Rotowire, Dan has written for Baseball HQ and Rotoballer.
