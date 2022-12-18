Gameday Injuries: Week 15

The Broncos' Russell Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite having worked back to a full practice Friday and clearing concussion protocol. In his stead, Brett Rypien , who completed four of eight passes for 16 yards with one touchdown and one interception in emergency duty in Week 14, will draw the start versus Arizona. Rypien also turned in serviceable numbers in a Week 7 spot start, completing 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns

We're in the heart of the fantasy postseason, which makes Sunday's fairly lengthy injury report distressing to some fantasy managers. While the running back and tight end positions are in fairly good shape, there are plenty of walking wounded at quarterback and wide receiver. Fortunately, there are also a couple of notable returns from injured reserve to help offset the absences. Without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Murray suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the third play against the Patriots in Arizona's Week 14 Monday night loss, and in his stead, veteran Colt McCoy will take over starting quarterback duties beginning with Sunday's interconference road battle versus the Broncos.

The Broncos' Russell Wilson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite having worked back to a full practice Friday and clearing concussion protocol. In his stead, Brett Rypien, who completed four of eight passes for 16 yards with one touchdown and one interception in emergency duty in Week 14, will draw the start versus Arizona. Rypien also turned in serviceable numbers in a Week 7 spot start, completing 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards with no touchdowns and one interception versus a tough Jets defense.

The Jets' Mike White (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing Friday's practice following two limited sessions to open the week. In White's absence, Zach Wilson will make a return to the starting role he was demoted from following a forgettable 77-yard performance against the Patriots in Week 11, which arguably downgrades the fantasy outlook for New York's skill-position players.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with two limited practices. Lawrence played through the injury in the Week 14 win over the Titans and actually put in one additional practice this week compared to the leadup to that contest, so he's expected to suit up versus Dallas. However, if he were to have a setback, journeyman C.J. Beathard would be in line to step in under center for Jacksonville.

The Steelers' Kenny Pickett (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Despite some rumblings Mason Rudolph could draw a spot start, Mitch Trubisky, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in Week 14 against the Ravens after Pickett exited, will return to the top job he held to open the season, with Rudolph slotting in at his backup.

The Falcons' Marcus Mariota (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Mariota had already been demoted from the starting job for rookie Desmond Ridder, who'll make his first NFL start Sunday against New Orleans with Logan Woodside set to serve as his backup the rest of the way.

The Rams' John Wolford (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Wolford's absence, Bryce Perkins is slated to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield versus Green Bay.

RUNNING BACKS

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (hand/quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jacobs is expected to play through his pair of injuries, as he's done on multiple occasions this season. If he were to have a setback, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White would be next in line for carries against a New England run defense that's allowed a co-NFL-low three rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his rookie season. In his absence, Royce Freeman, Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead are expected to split up the overwhelming majority of Houston's ground-game work.

The Patriots' Damien Harris (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) would be in line to handle the lead-back role if he can overcome his questionable designation; however, if he sits as well, the rookie duo of Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong will handle New England's ground attack versus Las Vegas.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but put in a limited Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Stevenson is thought to have a good chance of playing, with pregame warmups set to serve as the final determinant of his availability. If Stevenson were to reverse course, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong will be in line to handle New England's ground attack versus Las Vegas.

The Saints' Mark Ingram (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and Dwayne Washington (illness) are in line to handle complementary snaps behind Alvin Kamara beginning in Sunday's divisional clash against the Falcons.

The Lions' Justin Jackson (illness) is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after being added to the injury report Saturday. If he's unable to suit up versus New York, Craig Reynolds would be line to serve as the complementary back behind Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift.

The Broncos' Mike Boone (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence for what remains of the season, Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo are expected to handle complementary snaps behind Latavius Murray.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. If Washington can't suit up, David Johnson and Eno Benjamin are slated to serve as Alvin Kamara's backups versus Atlanta.

The Titans' Dontrell Hilliard (neck) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his regular season. In his absence the rest of the way, rookie Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut are slated to serve as Derrick Henry's primary backups beginning with Sunday's road matchup against the Chargers.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but finished the week with a full Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play after injuring himself in pregame warmups prior to the Week 14 win over the Browns and then logging only one snap before exiting. If he experiences any setbacks this week, Trenton Irwin will once again step into a larger role.

The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to finish the week with a full Friday practice after back-to-back limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Boyd is expected to suit up alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (hamstring). However, were he to have a setback, Trent Taylor (hamstring) would likely handle most of Boyd's usual slot snaps if he's able to suit up.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's second straight absence, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo should once again be in line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes.

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In Sutton's absence, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil are set to work directly behind top target Jerry Jeudy, who should once again be in line for an elevated role, albeit while working with spot starter Brett Rypien.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing Thursday's practice and finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. As per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to take the field in his usual No. 2 role versus Denver. However, he'll be catching passes from veteran Colt McCoy instead of Kyler Murray, given the latter's season-ending knee injury.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Meyers suits up, as Saturday beat writer reports indicate will be the case, he'll be in line to benefit from the absence of DeVante Parker (concussion).

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are expected to be primary beneficiaries against a Las Vegas defense allowing 260.4 passing yards per home contest.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (oblique) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to return to his No. 2 receiver role for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Renfrow's first expected game action since Week 9 will likely result in Mack Hollins seeing a downturn in targets while slotting back into the No. 3 receiver role.

The Panthers' DJ Moore (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers and downgraded to a limited practice Friday after opening the week with two full sessions. However, as per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to suit up versus Pittsburgh in his usual No. 1 wideout role. Were he to experience a setback, Terrace Marshall would bump up to the top spot on the depth chart.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Robbie Anderson, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch will be in line for more opportunities behind the top duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown (illness) in Moore's absence the rest of the way.

The Bears' Chase Claypool (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. In his absence, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Byron Pringle should serve as the top three wideouts for Justin Fields versus Philadelphia.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence and that of Nico Collins (foot), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should once again serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Kansas City.

The Texans' Nico Collins (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Brandin Cooks (calf), Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should serve as Houston's starting wideouts versus Kansas City.

The Jets' Corey Davis (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should see a bump in opportunity behind No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brandon Johnson or Jalen Vigil should bump up to the No. 2 role behind Jerry Jeudy with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also sidelined.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Cincinnati.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Shenault can't go, Shi Smith would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Toney is expected to play for the first time since Week 11. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) still sidelined, Toney should slot back into the No. 3 receiver role he'd begun to thrive in before his injury, which will bump Justin Watson and Skyy Moore down a spot in Kansas City's pecking order.

The Bengals' Trent Taylor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Taylor is ultimately unavailable, Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan could see a bump in complementary snaps/targets.

The Bears' N'Keal Harry (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles despite practicing in full all week. If Harry is ultimately inactive, Velus Jones could see an uptick in opportunity as the No. 4 receiver.

The Commanders' Cam Sims (back) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Sims can't play, the returning Dax Milne (foot) would slot into the No. 5 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to slot back into his No. 1 tight end role Sunday against the Patriots. Waller's first game action since Week 5 should lead to a reduction in opportunity for Foster Moreau.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (ribs) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bellinger is sidelined, Nick Vannett and Chris Myarick should be line to handle tight end duties versus Washington.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Johnson can't suit up, Adam Trautman (ankle) would be line to serve as the top tight end if he can suit up, while Taysom Hill would also likely see some snaps at the position.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to suit up in Sunday's game against the Titans. Parham's first game action since Week 6 should lead to at least a slight reduction in Gerald Everett's snaps and targets.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his stead, Mitchell Wilcox is expected to handle the top tight end role for Cincinnati versus Tampa Bay.

The Saints' Adam Trautman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Trautman can't suit up, Taysom Hill will see some additional snaps at tight end behind Juwan Johnson (ankle), assuming the latter is able to play through his questionable designation.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Peyton Hendershot should serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz versus Jacksonville.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Chargers' Bryce Callahan (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Titans' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Bengals' Mike Hilton (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Commanders.

The Patriots' Jalen Mills (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Texans' Steven Nelson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals' Marco Wilson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Broncos' K'Waun Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Safeties

The Chargers' Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Defensive Linemen

The Rams' Aaron Donald (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Packers.

The Commanders' Chase Young (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

The Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (wrist) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs' Chris Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Jets' Quinnen Williams (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. As per early Sunday reports, Williams' availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups.

The Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' Denico Autry (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Cardinals' Zach Allen (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Broncos' D.J. Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Linebackers

The Jaguars' Travon Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Saints' Pete Werner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Steelers' Myles Jack (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.