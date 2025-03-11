Sebastian Joseph-Day News: Re-signs with Tennessee

Joseph-Day agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Titans on Monday, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Joseph-Day will return to Tennessee for another year after appearing in all 17 games last season with 12 starts. The eighth-year veteran recorded 44 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2024 as a rotational defensive lineman and will likely reprise that role in 2025.