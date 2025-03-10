Sheldon Rankins News: Reuniting with Houston

The Texans are slated to sign Rankins (illness) to a one-year, $7 million contract, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Rankins inked a two-year, $24.5 million deal with Cincinnati last offseason, but the Bengals opted to release him after a 2024 campaign in which he missed the first three games of the year due to a hamstring issue, and the final seven contests due to an illness. Now healthy, the 30-year-old run stopper will shore up Houston's defensive line, which could lose both Mario Edwards and Foley Fatukasi to free agency.