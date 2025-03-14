Simi Fehoko News: Finds home in desert

Fehoko signed a contract with the Cardinals on Friday.

Fehoko handled a greater role than anticipated in his eight regular-season appearances with the Chargers last year, in which he logged six catches (on 16 targets) for 106 yards. He missed the last 10 weeks of the regular season due to an elbow injury, but he made a return in time for Los Angeles' wild-card round loss to Houston. Fehoko will now compete for a depth role in Arizona's wide-receiver corps.