Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 15 Waivers Preview

For the Rams, Robinson's potential absence this Thursday against the 49ers likely would thrust Tutu Atwell back into a top-three role. Atwell tends to see the ball a good amount when he's on the field, although that's partially because he gets most of his playing time when the Rams are without Cooper Kupp and/or Puka Nacua (which won't be the case Thursday).

Dissly's run as a low-end TE1 seems to be over, with the Chargers reportedly expecting him to miss "a couple of weeks" after an early exit from Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. It sounds like he'll be back for the real-life playoffs but maybe not before the end of fantasy playoffs, leaving Stone Smartt as the Chargers' top pass catcher at tight end for now.

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 14. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

TS = Target Share

AYS = Air Yardage Share

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Jauan Jennings - 8 tgts, 85 AY (7-90-2) / SZN: 29% TPRR, 2.9 YPRR

Puka Nacua - 14 tgts, 5 carries (178 yards + 2 TDs) / SZN: league-high 38% TPRR, 3.6 YPRR

Jordan Addison - 12 tgts, 154 AY (8-133-3) / 35 tgts, 410 yards, 5 TDs past four games

Jaylen Waddle - 12 tgts, 99 AY (9-99-0) / 25 tgts, 296 yards past three games

Adam Thielen - 86% routes, 11 tgts, 129 AY (9-102-0) / SZN: 23% TPRR, 2.3 YPRR

Brian Thomas - career high in targets (12) for second straight game (10 in Week 13)

Amari Cooper - 14 tgts, league-high 221 AY (6-95-0), but only 59% route share still

DeAndre Hopkins - 68% routes, team-high 9 tgts, 136 AY (4-32-1)

Joshua Palmer - 94% routes, team-high 9 tgts, 134 AY (6-78-0)

Jalen McMillan - 88% routes, 7 tgts, 62 AY (4-59-2)

Sterling Shepard - three straight games with either six or seven targets (22% TS)

Tim Patrick - 7 tgts, 49 AY (6-43-2) / four straight games with 26+ yards, 3+ tgts

Tutu Atwell - 3 tgts, 37 AY (3-45-0) / Demarcus Robinson injured

Tight Ends 📈

George Kittle - 6 tgts, 46 AY (6-151-0) / 24% TS with McCaffrey out this season

Trey McBride - three straight games with 12+ targets

Sam LaPorta - four straight games with 6+ targets

Juwan Johnson - 71% snaps, 79% routes, 5 tgts, 43 AY (4-50-1)

Daniel Bellinger - 78% snaps, 80% routes, 7 tgts, 39 AY (5-38-0)

Michael Mayer - 80% snaps, 67% routes, 9 tgts, 64 AY (7-68-0)

Stone Smartt - 71% snaps post-halftime, 3 tgts, 41 AY (3-54-0)

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jayden Reed - 44% snaps, 57% routes, one target on 12 routes

A.J. Brown - 4 tgts on 25 routes / 17 tgts past three games

Deebo Samuel - 3 tgts on 21 routes / 12 tgts, 76 total yards past three games

Parker Washington - 2 tgts on 29 routes / SZN: 14% TPRR, 1.1 YPRR

Allen Lazard - 1 tgt on 32 routes / SZN: 16% TPRR

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 2 tgts on 31 routes / SZN: 14% TPRR

Tight Ends 📉

Cade Otton - 15% TS in three games since Mike Evans returned from injury

Ja'Tavion Sanders - 49% snaps, 57% routes, 1 tgt

Cole Kmet - zero tgts on 26 routes / SZN: 14% TPRR

Mike Gesicki - 28% snaps, 3 tgts (3-24-0)

