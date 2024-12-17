Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Jaylen Waddle (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Quentin Johnston (ankle / day-to-day)
- WR Alec Pierce (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Curtis Samuel (shoulder / day-to-day
- TE Zach Ertz (concussion / day-to-day)
Waddle reportedly doesn't have a long-term injury that will require surgery, but he's definitely in danger of missing a week or three, which means we may not see him again until next season. The others listed above have better chances to play this week, especially Johnston, who handled his normal workload in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay but is now listed on the injury report ahead of a Thursday matchup with Denver.
Missed Week 15
- WR George Pickens (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Cedric Tillman (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (IR - knee / eligible since Week 11)
- WR Roman Wilson (IR - hamstring / eligible sinceWeek 13)
- WR Bub Means (IR - ankle / eligible since Week 14)
- WR Simi Fehoko (IR - elbow / eligible since Week 14)
- WR Chris Olave (IR - concussion / eligible Week 15)
- WR Hollywood Brown (IR - shoulder / possible return Week 16-18)
- TE David Njoku (hamstring / day-to-day)
- TE Will Dissly (shoulder
- TE Tyler Higbee (knee / day-to-day)
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle - IR / eligible to return since Week 11)
- TE Dallas Goedert (knee / IR - eligible to return Week 18)
- TE Evan Engram (shoulder / IR - out for season)
Stock Report 📊
I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 15. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- AY = Air Yards
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Brian Thomas - 3 straight games with 10+ tgts, 76+ yards / NFL-high 408 AY past 3 weeks
Davante Adams - 12 tgts, 139 AY (9-198-2) / 30% TPRR, 2.4 YPRR with Jets
Mike Evans - 11 tgts, 127 AY (9-159-2) / 8.5 tgts, 103.5 ypg since hammy injury (4 games)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 12 tgts, 57 AY (10-83-) / seven straight games with 69+ yards
Calvin Austin - 80% snaps, 96% routes, 5 tgts, 46 AY (5-65-0)
Jalen McMillan - 86% routes, 6 tgts, 71 AY (5-75-1) / 11-159-3 on 16 tgts past 3 games
Jalen Coker - 86% snaps, 85% routes, 6 tgts, 70 AY (4-110-1) / SZN: 19% TPRR, 2.2 YPRR
Malik Washington - 61% snaps, 72% routes, 6 tgts (5-52-0) but only 14 AY
Tim Patrick - 15 tgts, three TDs past two weeks
Brandin Cooks - 63% snaps, team-high 90% routes, 5 tgts, 56 AY (3-34-0)
Dyami Brown - 78% snaps, 85% routes, 4 tgts (3-30-0) but only 6 AY
Tight Ends 📈
Brenton Strange - 81% snaps, 81% routes, 12 tgts (11-73-0) / SZN: 22% TPRR, 1.7 YPRR
Stone Smartt - 67% snaps, 59% routes, 6 tgts, 53 AY (5-50-0)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman & Elijah Moore - Winston benching
Cooper Kupp - 3 tgts on 22 routes (zero catches)
DeAndre Hopkins - 45% snaps, 48% routes / Mahomes injury
Deebo Samuel - five straight games with 6.1 PPR points or less
Amari Cooper - 44% snaps, 38% routes, 0 tgts
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 5 tgts, 28 yards, no TD over past two games
Kayshon Boutte - eight straight games with <9 PPR points, <5 catches, <7 tgts
Jalen Tolbert - 49% snaps, 47% routes, 2 tgts (1-11-1)
John Metchie - 43% snaps, 57% routes, 4 tgts (2-17-0)
Tight Ends 📉
Travis Kelce - five straight games with no TD, <70 yards / Mahomes injury
Ja'Tavion Sanders - 48% snaps, 53% routes, 1 tgt / SZN: 16% TPRR
Darnell Washington - 2 tgts over past three games
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Romeo Doubs - 38%
- Jalen Coker - 2%
- Rashod Bateman - 25%
- Quentin Johnston - 41% (ankle)
- Jalen McMillan - 8%
- Christian Watson - 52%
- Calvin Austin - 8%
- Tim Patrick - 3%
- Demarcus Robinson - 18%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 33%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 33%
- DeMario Douglas - 22%
- Adonai Mitchell - 5%
- Devaughn Vele - 15%
- Parker Washington - 3%
- Brandin Cooks - 16%
- David Moore - 3%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Brenton Strange - 2%
- Hunter Henry - 49%
- Dalton Schultz - 58%
- Stone Smartt - 6%
- Cole Kmet - 48%
- Noah Gray - 19%
- Zach Ertz - 55% (concussion)
- Noah Fant - 18%
- Juwan Johnson - 13%
- Grant Calcaterra - 6%
- Jordan Akins - 1%
- Ben Sinnott - 2%
- Austin Hooper - 1%