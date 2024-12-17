Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 16 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

He said he avoided anything serious, but Waddle's status in question against SF.

Waddle reportedly doesn't have a long-term injury that will require surgery, but he's definitely in danger of missing a week or three, which means we may not see him again until next season. The others listed above have better chances to play this week, especially Johnston, who handled his normal workload in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay but is now listed on the injury report ahead of a Thursday matchup with Denver.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Waddle reportedly doesn't have a long-term injury that will require surgery, but he's definitely in danger of missing a week or three, which means we may not see him again until next season. The others listed above have better chances to play this week, especially Johnston, who handled his normal workload in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay but is now listed on the injury report ahead of a Thursday matchup with Denver.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had a positive Jaylen Waddle knee injury update: "Not major, not surgery-related." He said he avoided anything serious, but Waddle's status in question against SF. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 16, 2024

Missed Week 15

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he is "hopeful" TE David Njoku and WR Cedric Tillman can return vs. the Bengals but he would have to see how things play out this week. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 16, 2024

Stock Report 📊

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 15. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

AY = Air Yards

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Brian Thomas - 3 straight games with 10+ tgts, 76+ yards / NFL-high 408 AY past 3 weeks

Davante Adams - 12 tgts, 139 AY (9-198-2) / 30% TPRR, 2.4 YPRR with Jets

Mike Evans - 11 tgts, 127 AY (9-159-2) / 8.5 tgts, 103.5 ypg since hammy injury (4 games)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 12 tgts, 57 AY (10-83-) / seven straight games with 69+ yards

Calvin Austin - 80% snaps, 96% routes, 5 tgts, 46 AY (5-65-0)

Jalen McMillan - 86% routes, 6 tgts, 71 AY (5-75-1) / 11-159-3 on 16 tgts past 3 games

Jalen Coker - 86% snaps, 85% routes, 6 tgts, 70 AY (4-110-1) / SZN: 19% TPRR, 2.2 YPRR

Malik Washington - 61% snaps, 72% routes, 6 tgts (5-52-0) but only 14 AY

Tim Patrick - 15 tgts, three TDs past two weeks

Brandin Cooks - 63% snaps, team-high 90% routes, 5 tgts, 56 AY (3-34-0)

Dyami Brown - 78% snaps, 85% routes, 4 tgts (3-30-0) but only 6 AY

Tight Ends 📈

Brenton Strange - 81% snaps, 81% routes, 12 tgts (11-73-0) / SZN: 22% TPRR, 1.7 YPRR

Stone Smartt - 67% snaps, 59% routes, 6 tgts, 53 AY (5-50-0)

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman & Elijah Moore - Winston benching

Cooper Kupp - 3 tgts on 22 routes (zero catches)

DeAndre Hopkins - 45% snaps, 48% routes / Mahomes injury

Deebo Samuel - five straight games with 6.1 PPR points or less

Amari Cooper - 44% snaps, 38% routes, 0 tgts

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 5 tgts, 28 yards, no TD over past two games

Kayshon Boutte - eight straight games with <9 PPR points, <5 catches, <7 tgts

Jalen Tolbert - 49% snaps, 47% routes, 2 tgts (1-11-1)

John Metchie - 43% snaps, 57% routes, 4 tgts (2-17-0)

Tight Ends 📉

Travis Kelce - five straight games with no TD, <70 yards / Mahomes injury

Ja'Tavion Sanders - 48% snaps, 53% routes, 1 tgt / SZN: 16% TPRR

Darnell Washington - 2 tgts over past three games

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds