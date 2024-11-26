Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Tillman has a shot to avoid missed time, with the Browns having extra recovery time after a Thursday win. Doubs, on the other hand, has a quick turnaround, playing just four days after suffering a concussion, which means he'll almost certainly miss the Thanksgiving matchup with Miami.

Downs was injured in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to Detroit and is considered unlikely to play Week 13 at New England. The Colts have a Week 14 bye, so holding Downs out until Week 15 wouldn't be a bad idea even if his shoulder injury isn't serious.

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 12. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

TS = Target Share

AYS = Air Yardage Share

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Courtland Sutton - 8-97-2 / fifth straight game with 8+ tgts, 70+ yards, 14.8+ PPR

Jerry Jeudy - led team in targets, air yards and receiving yards back-to-back weeks

Jordan Addison - 9 tgts, 100 AY (8-162-1), after W11 w/ 8 tgts, 129 AY (3-61-1)

Keenan Allen - 15 tgts, 120 AY (9-86-1) / 30% TS, 33% AYS under new OC Thomas Brown

Jakobi Meyers - 15 tgts, 129 AY (10-121-0) / 29% TS, 38% AYS sans Davante Adams

Jaylen Waddle - 86% routes, 9 tgts, 97 AY (8-144-1), still good

Jameson Williams - three straight games of 5+ targets, 53+ yards since suspension

Rome Odunze - 26% TS, 41% AYS in two games under new OC Thomas Brown

Devaughn Vele - career-high 9 tgts, 95 AY (6-80-0) / three straight w/ 10+ PPR, 4+ catches

Noah Brown - 79% routes, 10 tgts, 114 AY (6-71-0) / 26 tgts past 4 games (McLaurin: 17)

David Moore - 95% routes, 10 tgts, 148 AY (6-81-1)

Adonai Mitchell - Josh Downs shoulder injury / SZN: 30% TPRR, 1.8 YPRR

Dontayvion Wicks - Romeo Doubs concussion

Tight Ends 📈

T.J. Hockenson - 66% snaps, 84% routes (both season highs), 9 tgts, 90 AY (7-114-0)

Trey McBride - 15 tgts, 81 AY (12-133-0) / SZN: 30% TPRR, 2.5 YPRR

Jonnu Smith - 71% routes, 11 tgts (9-87-1) / SZN: 26% TPRR, 2.2 YPRR

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

DeAndre Hopkins - back-to-back games with <50% snaps and<55% routes

Ricky Pearsall - two tgts on 39 routes the past two weeks

Quentin Johnston - five tgts, three drops, no catches

Darius Slayton - 50% route share, 2 tgts on 18 routes (no catches)

Kayshon Boutte - 10 tgts, 39 yards over past two weeks

Tight Ends 📉

Cade Otton - 3 tgts on 24 routes with Mike Evans back in action

Davis Allen - 39% routes, 1 tgt (0-0-0)

