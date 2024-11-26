Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
Published on November 26, 2024

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Stock Report 📊

I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 12.  'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.

  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • TS = Target Share
  • AYS = Air Yardage Share

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Courtland Sutton - 8-97-2  /  fifth straight game with 8+ tgts, 70+ yards, 14.8+ PPR

Jerry Jeudy - led team in targets, air yards and receiving yards back-to-back weeks

Jordan Addison - 9 tgts, 100 AY (8-162-1), after W11 w/ 8 tgts, 129 AY (3-61-1)

Keenan Allen - 15 tgts, 120 AY (9-86-1)  /  30% TS, 33% AYS under new OC Thomas Brown

Jakobi Meyers - 15 tgts, 129 AY (10-121-0)  /  29% TS, 38% AYS sans Davante Adams

Jaylen Waddle - 86% routes, 9 tgts, 97 AY (8-144-1), still good

Jameson Williams - three straight games of 5+ targets, 53+ yards since suspension

Rome Odunze - 26% TS, 41% AYS in two games under new OC Thomas Brown

Devaughn Vele - career-high 9 tgts, 95 AY (6-80-0)  /  three straight w/ 10+ PPR, 4+ catches

Noah Brown - 79% routes, 10 tgts, 114 AY (6-71-0)  /  26 tgts past 4 games (McLaurin: 17)

David Moore - 95% routes, 10 tgts, 148 AY (6-81-1)

Adonai Mitchell - Josh Downs shoulder injury  /  SZN: 30% TPRR, 1.8 YPRR

 Dontayvion Wicks - Romeo Doubs concussion

     

Tight Ends 📈

T.J. Hockenson - 66% snaps, 84% routes (both season highs), 9 tgts, 90 AY (7-114-0)

Trey McBride - 15 tgts, 81 AY (12-133-0)  /  SZN: 30% TPRR, 2.5 YPRR

Jonnu Smith - 71% routes, 11 tgts (9-87-1)  /  SZN: 26% TPRR, 2.2 YPRR

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

DeAndre Hopkins - back-to-back games with <50% snaps and<55% routes

Ricky Pearsall - two tgts on 39 routes the past two weeks

Quentin Johnston - five tgts, three drops, no catches

Darius Slayton - 50% route share, 2 tgts on 18 routes (no catches)

Kayshon Boutte - 10 tgts, 39 yards over past two weeks

    

Tight Ends 📉

Cade Otton - 3 tgts on 24 routes with Mike Evans back in action

Davis Allen - 39% routes, 1 tgt (0-0-0)

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

  1. Jerry Jeudy - 60%
  2. Cedric Tillman - 56% (concussion)
  3. Rashod Bateman - 32% 
  4. Christian Watson - 59%
  5. Devaughn Vele - 5%
  6. DeMario Douglas - 31%
  7. Xavier Legette - 27%
  8. Adam Thielen - 25%
  9. Dontayvion Wicks - 15%
  10. Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 24%
  11. Alec Pierce - 21%
  12. Joshua Palmer - 17%
  13. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 12%
  14. Elijah Moore - 11%
  15. Noah Brown - 10%
  16. Kayshon Boutte - 7%
  17. Tutu Atwell - 3%

   

Bench Stashes

  1. Keon Coleman - 54% (wrist)
  2. Adonai Mitchell - 6%
  3. Xavier Legette - 27%
  4. Jalen Coker - 4% (quad)
  5. John Metchie - 2%

   

Potential Drops

  1. Diontae Johnson - 56%
  2. Tyler Lockett - 56%
  3. Ricky Pearsall - 33%
  4. Darius Slayton - 12%
  5. Jalen Tolbert - 11%

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

  1. Hunter Henry - 48%
  2. Zach Ertz - 48%
  3. Cole Kmet - 47%
  4. Will Dissly - 53% 
  5. Noah Gray - 4%
  6. Luke Schoonmaker - 11%
  7. Theo Johnson - 2%
  8. Tommy Tremble - 0%

      

Potential Drops

  1. Dalton Schultz - 66%
  2. Isaiah Likely - 30%

        

