Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 13 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Josh Downs (shoulder / week-to-week)
- WR Cedric Tillman (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Romeo Doubs (concussion / week-to-week)
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck / week-to-week)
Downs was injured in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to Detroit and is considered unlikely to play Week 13 at New England. The Colts have a Week 14 bye, so holding Downs out until Week 15 wouldn't be a bad idea even if his shoulder injury isn't serious.
Tillman has a shot to avoid missed time, with the Browns having extra recovery time after a Thursday win. Doubs, on the other hand, has a quick turnaround, playing just four days after suffering a concussion, which means he'll almost certainly miss the Thanksgiving matchup with Miami.
Missed Week 12
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Jalen Coker (quad / day-to-day)
- WR Brandin Cooks (IR - ankle / eligible since Week 10)
- WR Josh Reynolds (IR - finger / eligible since Week 10)
- WR Treylon Burks (IR - knee / eligible since Week 11)
- WR Roman Wilson (IR - hamstring / eligible Week 13)
- WR Bub Means (IR - ankle / eligible Week 14)
- WR Allen Lazard (IR - chest / eligible Week 14)
- WR Simi Fehoko (IR / eligible Week 14)
- WR Chris Olave (concussion / eligible Week 15)
- WR Gabe Davis (knee / out for season)
- TE Jake Ferguson (concussion / week-to-week)
Stock Report 📊
I'm focusing on role/usage more so than results/performance here, although there are certainly cases where the two are related or poor per-target efficiency can't just be written off as a small-sample or matchup problem. Unless otherwise specified, statistics shown below are from Week 12. 'SZN' is used to denote full-year stats.
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- TS = Target Share
- AYS = Air Yardage Share
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Courtland Sutton - 8-97-2 / fifth straight game with 8+ tgts, 70+ yards, 14.8+ PPR
Jerry Jeudy - led team in targets, air yards and receiving yards back-to-back weeks
Jordan Addison - 9 tgts, 100 AY (8-162-1), after W11 w/ 8 tgts, 129 AY (3-61-1)
Keenan Allen - 15 tgts, 120 AY (9-86-1) / 30% TS, 33% AYS under new OC Thomas Brown
Jakobi Meyers - 15 tgts, 129 AY (10-121-0) / 29% TS, 38% AYS sans Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle - 86% routes, 9 tgts, 97 AY (8-144-1), still good
Jameson Williams - three straight games of 5+ targets, 53+ yards since suspension
Rome Odunze - 26% TS, 41% AYS in two games under new OC Thomas Brown
Devaughn Vele - career-high 9 tgts, 95 AY (6-80-0) / three straight w/ 10+ PPR, 4+ catches
Noah Brown - 79% routes, 10 tgts, 114 AY (6-71-0) / 26 tgts past 4 games (McLaurin: 17)
David Moore - 95% routes, 10 tgts, 148 AY (6-81-1)
Adonai Mitchell - Josh Downs shoulder injury / SZN: 30% TPRR, 1.8 YPRR
Dontayvion Wicks - Romeo Doubs concussion
Tight Ends 📈
T.J. Hockenson - 66% snaps, 84% routes (both season highs), 9 tgts, 90 AY (7-114-0)
Trey McBride - 15 tgts, 81 AY (12-133-0) / SZN: 30% TPRR, 2.5 YPRR
Jonnu Smith - 71% routes, 11 tgts (9-87-1) / SZN: 26% TPRR, 2.2 YPRR
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
DeAndre Hopkins - back-to-back games with <50% snaps and<55% routes
Ricky Pearsall - two tgts on 39 routes the past two weeks
Quentin Johnston - five tgts, three drops, no catches
Darius Slayton - 50% route share, 2 tgts on 18 routes (no catches)
Kayshon Boutte - 10 tgts, 39 yards over past two weeks
Tight Ends 📉
Cade Otton - 3 tgts on 24 routes with Mike Evans back in action
Davis Allen - 39% routes, 1 tgt (0-0-0)
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in 60 percent or less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Jerry Jeudy - 60%
- Cedric Tillman - 56% (concussion)
- Rashod Bateman - 32%
- Christian Watson - 59%
- Devaughn Vele - 5%
- DeMario Douglas - 31%
- Xavier Legette - 27%
- Adam Thielen - 25%
- Dontayvion Wicks - 15%
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 24%
- Alec Pierce - 21%
- Joshua Palmer - 17%
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 12%
- Elijah Moore - 11%
- Noah Brown - 10%
- Kayshon Boutte - 7%
- Tutu Atwell - 3%
Bench Stashes
- Keon Coleman - 54% (wrist)
- Adonai Mitchell - 6%
- Xavier Legette - 27%
- Jalen Coker - 4% (quad)
- John Metchie - 2%
Potential Drops
- Diontae Johnson - 56%
- Tyler Lockett - 56%
- Ricky Pearsall - 33%
- Darius Slayton - 12%
- Jalen Tolbert - 11%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Hunter Henry - 48%
- Zach Ertz - 48%
- Cole Kmet - 47%
- Will Dissly - 53%
- Noah Gray - 4%
- Luke Schoonmaker - 11%
- Theo Johnson - 2%
- Tommy Tremble - 0%
Potential Drops
- Dalton Schultz - 66%
- Isaiah Likely - 30%