Talanoa Hufanga News: Brought in by Denver

Hufanga (concussion) is slated to sign a three-year contract with the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hufanga's three-year deal is reportedly worth up to $45 million, with $20 million guaranteed at signing. He sustained a concussion during the 49ers' regular-season finale but projects to be fully ready for the start of offseason activities with his new club. After an injury-marred 2024 campaign in which he was limited to just seven appearances, Hufanga now looks set to join standout playmaker Brandon Jones as a starter at safety for Denver.