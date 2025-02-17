Taylor Heinicke News: Gets limited work as backup

Heinicke saw spot duty in four regular-season games, completing three of five pass attempts for 28 yards, and also rushing two times for 20 yards.

Heinicke's lack of work was expected, as long as the Chargers' starting quarterback, Justin Herbert remained healthy. The 31-year-old joined the franchise late in training camp due to a trade with the Falcons and ultimately won the backup job from Easton Stick. With Heinicke set to be a free agent, he may find himself in a different uniform next season.