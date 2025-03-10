Teair Tart News: Staying in Los Angeles

The Chargers are slated to sign Tart to a one-year, $5.5 million contract when the new league year begins Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tart appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Chargers in 2024 and finished with 29 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He'll bolster the Chargers' depth on the defensive line behind Otito Ogbonnia, Morgan Fox and Justin Eboigbe.