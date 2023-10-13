Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Giants Hurting, Ravens Healthy, Watson Out Again

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Week 6 brings a long list of players ruled out and a much shorter list of game-time decisions, with the exception being a SNF affair that has four fantasy-relevant player listed as questionable.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Each of these guys besides Dell seems more likely than not to play, but I'm not quite at the confidence level to take them out of the 'potential GTD' category. The Texans might get Noah Brown (groin) back from IR for Sunday, and he actually played more than Dell back in Week 1 (a lot has changed since then).

If Higgins returns, it ends any deep-league or DFS-dart appeal for Trenton Irwin, in addition to slightly lowering target projections for the other Cincinnati wide receivers.

Late-Afternoon Games

TE Sam LaPorta (groin)

LaPorta missed practice Thursday and was limited Friday, and he told reporters he expects to play. If not, Brock Wright will be the team's top receiving TE and Darrell Daniels could also potentially get more snaps. The bigger impact for fantasy might be concentrating Detroit's targets toward the WRs, especially with RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) already ruled out. I like Tampa to win this week, thanks to homefield advantage, rest advantage and injury report advantage (though Detroit is generally the better team).

Primetime Games

The Giants have so many other injuries that I worry about Barkley and Waller getting shut down even if they end up playing and handling normal workloads. The vibe from the Giants beat seems to put Waller ahead of Barkley, but I'd be scared to have either in a lineup entering Sunday unless I had a strong alternative still to play or confirmation they'll suit up. The downside (a zero) is obvious, and the upside is much less impressive than usual.

Both Buffalo TEs were limited practice participants throughout the week, and at least one should be able to play come Sunday. We might know by Saturday, especially with Kincaid because he's in concussion protocol .

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen