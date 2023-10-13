Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Giants Hurting, Ravens Healthy, Watson Out Again

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Week 6 brings a long list of players ruled out and a much shorter list of game-time decisions, with the exception being a SNF affair that has four fantasy-relevant player listed as questionable.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- RB Tony Pollard (shoulder)
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs)
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen)
- TE Cole Kmet (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder)
- QB Daniel Jones (neck)
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder)
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)
- RBs Khalil Herbert (IR - ankle), Roschon Johnson (head) & Travis Homer (leg)
- RB Jeff Wilson (IR/R - D - ribs) & De'Von Achane (IR - knee)
- RB James Conner (IR - knee)
- WR Zay Jones (knee)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee)
- WRs Demario Douglas & JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- WR Justin Jefferson (IR - hamstring)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf)
- TE Peyton Hendershot (IR - ankle)
Week 6 brings a long list of players ruled out and a much shorter list of game-time decisions, with the exception being a SNF affair that has four fantasy-relevant player listed as questionable.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- RB Tony Pollard (shoulder)
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring)
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs)
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen)
- TE Cole Kmet (hamstring)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder)
- QB Daniel Jones (neck)
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder)
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)
- RBs Khalil Herbert (IR - ankle), Roschon Johnson (head) & Travis Homer (leg)
- RB Jeff Wilson (IR/R - D - ribs) & De'Von Achane (IR - knee)
- RB James Conner (IR - knee)
- WR Zay Jones (knee)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee)
- WRs Demario Douglas & JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- WR Justin Jefferson (IR - hamstring)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf)
- TE Peyton Hendershot (IR - ankle)
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- S Jalen Thompson (hamstring
- Ss Vonn Bell (quad) & Xavier Woods (hamstring)
- G Joel Bitonio (knee)
- S Brian Branch (ankle) + G Jonah Jackson (ankle)
- RT Braden Smith (foot)
- G Walker Little (knee)
- G Cole Strange (knee)
- CBs D.J. Reed (head) & Brandin Echols (hamstring)
- DT Jalen Carter (ankle) + CB Darius Slay (knee)
- CB Coby Bryant (toe)
- S Elijah Molden (hamstring)
- LT Andrew Thomas (hammy) + C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) + T Matt Peart (shoulder)
- LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- WR Marquise Brown (illness)
- LB Ernest Jones (knee)
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- WR Tee Higgins (ribs)
- WRs Robert Woods (ribs) & Tank Dell (concussion)
- TE David Njoku (face/hand)
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
Each of these guys besides Dell seems more likely than not to play, but I'm not quite at the confidence level to take them out of the 'potential GTD' category. The Texans might get Noah Brown (groin) back from IR for Sunday, and he actually played more than Dell back in Week 1 (a lot has changed since then).
If Higgins returns, it ends any deep-league or DFS-dart appeal for Trenton Irwin, in addition to slightly lowering target projections for the other Cincinnati wide receivers.
Late-Afternoon Games
- TE Sam LaPorta (groin)
LaPorta missed practice Thursday and was limited Friday, and he told reporters he expects to play. If not, Brock Wright will be the team's top receiving TE and Darrell Daniels could also potentially get more snaps. The bigger impact for fantasy might be concentrating Detroit's targets toward the WRs, especially with RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) already ruled out. I like Tampa to win this week, thanks to homefield advantage, rest advantage and injury report advantage (though Detroit is generally the better team).
Primetime Games
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) + TE Darren Waller (groin) - SNF
- TEs Dawson Knox (wrist) & Dalton Kincaid (concussion) - SNF
The Giants have so many other injuries that I worry about Barkley and Waller getting shut down even if they end up playing and handling normal workloads. The vibe from the Giants beat seems to put Waller ahead of Barkley, but I'd be scared to have either in a lineup entering Sunday unless I had a strong alternative still to play or confirmation they'll suit up. The downside (a zero) is obvious, and the upside is much less impressive than usual.
Both Buffalo TEs were limited practice participants throughout the week, and at least one should be able to play come Sunday. We might know by Saturday, especially with Kincaid because he's in concussion protocol .
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- [LOGO] DT Derrick Brown (knee) + OLB Brian Burns (ankle)
- S Eddie Jackson (foot) + C Lucas Patrick (concussion)
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (back)
- C Ethan Pocic (knee)
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) + LB Quay Walker (knee) + S Darnell Savage (calf)
- C Ryan Kelly (ankle)
- G Joe Noteboom (groin)
- S Kyle Dugger (foot) + G Mike Onwenu (ankle)
- CB Sauce Gardner (illness)
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (illness)
- DT Teair Tart (toe)
- G Shane Lemieux (groin) + T Evan Neal (ankle) + LB Micah McFadden (ankle)
- OLB Joey Bosa (toe) + S Alohi Gilman (hamstring)