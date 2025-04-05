Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terron Armstead headshot

Terron Armstead News: Retires from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead will hang up his cleats after an impressive 12-year NFL career with the Saints and Dolphins. The offensive tackle was a five-time Pro-Bowler, most recently being selected as one in 2023. The Dolphins will now move forward with a new starting left tackle in 2025.

Terron Armstead
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now