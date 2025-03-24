Travis Vokolek News: Signs tender

Vokolek signed his tender offer with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The one-year contract offer was the only one available to the tight end since he was an exclusive rights free agent. Vokolek appeared in one game and on four offensive snaps last season with the Cardinals, and he has yet to record a catch across three NFL appearances over the last two seasons. The Nebraska product will likely have to compete for a role as a depth tight end and special teamer in 2025.