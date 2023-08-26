NFL Preseason Breakdown: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We have our final non-showdown preseason games Saturday. It's a busy day with 10 games on the schedule, and both FanDuel and DraftKings have split their contests into different slates. On DK, the slates begin at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. EDT. On FD, it's set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. That complicates things a bit, but we'll highlight some specific FD plays as necessary with a focus on the latter of the two slates.

We'll close the introduction with a brief rundown of salary and strategy. Both DraftKings and FanDuel keep the price flat for all players at every position. That limits some of the significant variables typically involved in DFS, with playing time being king and projected efficiency also an important consideration when playing preseason contests.

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield, TB vs. BAL

It's a gift when we get news ahead of time about a team's specific plans for their offensive skill players. That's what we have in the case of Mayfield, who is in line to play the first half against Baltimore. The downside is that he will be quite popular, as he is likely to be the highest-quality quarterback playing deep into the game.

Aidan O'Connell, LV at DAL

O'Connell has looked excellent in his first games as a pro. We might see some more of Jimmy Garoppolo in the game, so the O'Connell play will be dependent on the pregame news we get. However, we've seen him take advantage of the time he's on the field, completing 26 of his 36 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions combined in two games.

No specific FD Plays

Running Back

Salvon Ahmed/Myles Gaskin, MIA at JAX

Based on comments from coach Mike McDaniels, Tua Tagovailoa and presumably the rest of the starters will play for at least a few series. One specific area the Dolphins need to sort out is their depth at running back after the injury to De'Von Achane (shoulder) last week. Ahmed and Myles Gaskin have alternated impressive games during the exhibition season, so both are decent options.

Deuce Vaughn, DAL vs. LV

Vaughn has proven he's a playmaker in short order. His size will hold him back from being a workhorse, but the Cowboys have given him 17 total touches across the first two preseason games. He's turned that into 69 total yards and two trips to the end zone.

FD specific plays: Zonovan Knight, NYJ at NYG; Chase Brown, CIN at WAS

Also consider: Sean Tucker, TB vs. DAL; Tank Bigsby, JAX vs. MIA

Wide Receiver

Marvin Mims, DEN vs. LAR

Mims is another player that we've already heard news on, as coach Sean Payton said he will play "a lot" in the preseason finale. That comes in the wake of news that Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) will miss time, with Mims expected to step into a larger role as a result.

Trey Palmer, TB vs. BAL

Speaking of players who could step into a larger role than expected, Palmer is looking to cement his status as the third receiver in Tampa Bay. That may not excite us for season-long leagues due to the projected quality of the offense, but he'll presumably be looking to build rapport with Mayfield on Saturday.

Jalen Tolbert, DAL vs. LV

Tolbert generated plenty of hype prior to his rookie season but fell flat when the games counted. While he's getting less publicity this time around, he's made big plays in the preseason and has also gotten open in the short and middle areas of the field. Best of all, he's played deeper into the games with backup quarterbacks, so he'll likely get opportunity.

Also Consider: Tyler Johnson, LAR at DEN; Phillip Dorsett, LV at DAL

FD specific plays: Jalin Hyatt, NYG vs. NYJ; Jason Brownlee, NYJ at NYG; Andre Iosivas CIN at WAS

Tight End

Travis Vokolek, BAL at TB

Tight end is a particularly tricky position in the preseason. Vokolek put his name on the radar with two touchdowns last weekend, but he was also involved in the first exhibition contest. He'll try to continue to get his name on the radar to get consideration for the Ravens practice squad or another team around the league, and the Ravens are likely to give him plenty of run.

FD specific plays: Cole Turner, WAS vs. CIN

Defense/Special Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL

We know Lamar Jackson won't play, while Tyler Huntley may miss the game with a hamstring injury. That leaves Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown as the potential signal callers in Friday's preseason finale. That duo has combined to throw three picks across two exhibition games, and turnovers are the name of the game when rostering defenses.

