NFL Preseason Week 1: Saturday DFS Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

There are six NFL preseason games on the docket Saturday after 1 p.m. EDT. DraftKings and FanDuel offer DFS contests for Saturday's slate. Managing the salary cap is a key component of regular-season DFS contests, but all players are priced equivalently in the preseason. Below is a breakdown by position of the top DFS plays for Saturday's games, keeping in mind that most veteran starters play sparingly if at all, so the early portion of the preseason is all about young players pushing for bigger roles or roster spots. The six matchups scheduled Saturday are Titans-Bears, Colts-Bills, Jets-Panthers, Jaguars-Cowboys, Eagles-Ravens and Chargers-Rams.

Quarterback

Anthony Richardson, IND at BUF: Richardson has been named the starter for the Colts' preseason opener, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie fourth overall pick get substantial playing time in his NFL debut. From a physical standpoint, Richardson's like a more athletic Josh Allen (who won't play here for Buffalo). The 6-foot-4, 244-pound unicorn out of Florida has a rocket arm, 4.43 speed and a 40.5-inch vertical. Richardson will need to improve his accuracy to find long-term NFL success, but his athleticism should allow him to make some big plays with his legs in this one, and he'll likely uncork a few high-reward deep shots as well as Richardson tries to improve his case for starting over Gardner Minshew come Week 1.

Malik Willis, TEN at CHI: Willis and rookie second-round pick Will Levis should both get plenty of run in this one, as they are the only two quarterbacks on Tennessee's roster behind Ryan Tannehill, who will play sparingly if at all Saturday. Given Willis' superior mobility and the fact he has a year of NFL experience under his belt, the 2022 third-round pick has more upside in this game, though both young Tennessee quarterbacks are enticing plays as they continue their competition for the backup spot behind Tannehill. Willis struggled as a passer when he filled in for the injured Tannehill last season, but he rushed for 40-plus yards in two of his three starts in 2022.

Honorable Mentions:

Bryce Young, CAR vs. NYJ; Zach Wilson, NYJ at CAR; Anthony Brown, BAL vs. PHI

Running Back

Israel Abanikanda, NYJ at CAR: Unlike the vast majority of the players in action Saturday, we have already gotten a look at Abanikanda this preseason, as the Jets played in the Hall of Fame Game last week. His most notable traits in college were speed (he ran somewhere between a 4.26 and 4.32 at Pitt's Pro Day) and a nose for the end zone (20 rushing TDs last year). Abanikanda displayed both of those on a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Browns. The rookie fifth-round pick played most of the first half last week and should get significant playing time again. If Michael Carter and/or Zonovan Knight play after sitting out last week, that could actually benefit Abanikanda by giving him easier matchups later in the game.

Evan Hull, IND at BUF: With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zack Moss (arm) unavailable, the Colts are likely to give Hull a long look in his NFL debut. The rookie fifth-round pick thrived as both a rusher and receiver at Northwestern, topping 900 yards on the ground in each of his last two seasons while adding 55 catches for 546 yards in 2022 alone. Deon Jackson missed practice this week with an undisclosed injury and may not play much even if healthy, since he could be the Week 1 starter given the Colts' current backfield situation, while veteran Kenyan Drake's still getting acclimated after signing with the team a week ago.

Tank Bigsby, JAX at DAL: Jacksonville's starters are expected to play for a drive or two, and it will be interesting to see whether Bigsby mixes in with that group. Either way, the rookie third-round pick is likely to get significant run with the backups. Bigsby has reportedly impressed as a pass catcher in camp, and he excelled on the ground as a three-year contributor at Auburn, compiling 2,903 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in 35 games.

Honorable Mentions:

Tyjae Spears, TEN at CHI; Deuce Vaughn, DAL vs. JAX; Roschon Johnson, CHI vs. TEN

Wide Receiver

Puka Nacua, LAR vs. LAC: Based on word out of training camp, Nacua has been one of the more impressive performers among the Rams' 14 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. The fifth-round pick out of BYU has earned praise from both quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay. With the team's wide receiver depth chart unsettled behind Cooper Kupp, Nacua should get plenty of opportunities to make his case for a prominent Week 1 role throughout the preseason, starting with this battle between Los Angeles' teams. Other rookie skill position players that should see the field for the Rams on Saturday include QB Stetson Bennett (fourth round) and RB Zach Evans (sixth round).

Jason Brownlee, NYJ at CAR: Brownlee was the only Jet to see more than three targets in the Hall of Fame Game, finishing with two catches for 17 yards on five targets. That stat line wasn't very impressive, but Brownlee's usage was encouraging. The rookie undrafted free agent has reportedly excelled in camp and is making a push for a spot on the 53-man roster. Given that context, Brownlee should continue to get opportunities to make plays, and he'll be motivated to put forth a better showing than he did last week.

Derius Davis, LAC at LAR: First-round pick Quentin Johnston is rightfully getting more attention, but Davis may actually play a larger role Saturday as both rookie wide receivers out of TCU make their NFL debuts. While Johnston will likely have his reps capped since he's expected to be a key contributor come the regular season, Davis should get plenty of opportunities as the Chargers try to determine how much the shifty fourth-round pick can contribute on offense in addition to his expected role as a return man on special teams. Davis should also benefit from pre-built chemistry with former TCU quarterback Max Duggan, whom the Chargers selected in the seventh round to complete their trifecta of Horned Frogs.

Honorable Mentions:

Zay Flowers, BAL vs. PHI; Jonathan Mingo, CAR vs. NYJ; Jalen Tolbert, DAL vs. JAX

Tight End

Isaiah Likely, BAL vs. PHI: Likely was one of the league's top preseason performers ahead of his rookie season last year, recording 12 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in the team's first two preseason games. He's set to reprise his backup role behind Mark Andrews once the regular season begins, so Baltimore will likely give Likely a chance to spread his wings as a pass catcher once again this preseason. It's usually a good idea to target the Ravens in general in the preseason since John Harbaugh cares about winning these exhibition games more than any other coach in the NFL, as evidenced by Baltimore's current 23-game preseason winning streak. Undrafted 6-foot-6 rookie Travis Vokolek has reportedly impressed in training camp as well, so Vokolek may also be a factor in the passing game at tight end, especially in the red zone.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF vs. IND: The Bills will likely place an emphasis on getting Kincaid the ball as long as he's in the game. The rookie first-round pick was drafted for his pass catching ability after racking up 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns for Utah in 2022, and Kincaid has excelled as a receiver in practice. Between veteran backups Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley, the Bills should have competent enough quarterback play to successfully get Kincaid involved.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Whyle, TEN at CHI; Brenton Strange, JAX at DAL; Grant Calcaterra, PHI at BAL

Defense/Special Teams:

Tennessee Titans, TEN at CHI: The Bears' offense in 2022 was almost wholly reliant on Justin Fields' playmaking ability, or at least the threat of Fields running to open up running lanes for others. Fields is expected see the field briefly, but he'll likely focus on passing to avoid injury, so the Titans won't have much to fear during that portion of the game, either. Given Chicago's struggles on the offensive line last year, Tennessee should consistently generate pressure throughout the game, and the Bears' three non-Fields quarterbacks (PJ Walker, Nathan Peterman and Tyson Bagent) have a combined career 9:24 TD:INT.

Honorable Mentions:

Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs. PHI, Los Angeles Chargers, LAC at LAR, Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs. LAC

