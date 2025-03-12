Travis Vokolek News: Tendered by Arizona

The Cardinals extended a tender on Vokolek on Wednesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

By placing a tender on Vokolek (as an exclusive rights free agent), the Cardinals now have the ability to match any offer that another team makes for the 26-year-old tight end out of Nebraska. Vokolek was on the Cardinals' 53-man roster during the 2024 season, but he only played in Week 4 against the Commanders, when he logged 14 snaps (12 on offense, two on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise. Vokolek projects to be a depth option at tight who can contribute on special teams for the Cardinals in 2025.