Trent Brown News: Heading to Houston
Brown agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown figures to join Houston's revamped offensive line as the team's new starting right tackle, providing a veteran option while 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher continues to develop. His time with the Bengals last season was cut short due to a torn patellar tendon sustained Week 3.
