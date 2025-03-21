Fantasy Football
Trent Brown News: Heading to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Brown agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown figures to join Houston's revamped offensive line as the team's new starting right tackle, providing a veteran option while 2024 second-round pick Blake Fisher continues to develop. His time with the Bengals last season was cut short due to a torn patellar tendon sustained Week 3.

