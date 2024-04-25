NFL Mock Draft: 2024 First-Round Mock

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

2024 NFL Draft: Final First-Round Mock

The NFL Draft is finally upon us, and I'm throwing my hat in the ring with a Draft Day mock projecting how the first round will shake out.

We've got plenty of other great NFL draft content here at RotoWire, so be sure to check out Mario Puig's final three-round mock draft and Joe Bartel's best NFL draft bets article. I also wrote up some NFL Draft props for the first round.

Enough preamble, let's get down to business.

NFL First-Round Mock Draft

1.) Chicago Bears

The Pick: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Duh.

2.) Washington Commanders

The Pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

This isn't the pick I think Washington should be making here with Drake Maye available, but all signs point to this being close to a lock. The NFL Draft odds have Daniels at -1200 at some books.

If it's not Daniels at 2, then I'll be impressed by the new Washington regime's ability to fool everyone on its first try.

3.) New England Patriots

The Pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Washington's Daniels pick ends up as a windfall for the Pats' new regime as they end up getting the second-best quarterback in the class. While I do think J.J. McCarthy will end up going in the top five, he won't be the pick here if Maye is available.

If it's between Daniels and McCarthy, it gets more interesting. But I doubt that's how it shakes out.

4.) Minnesota Vikings (Via Arizona)

Minnesota receives No.4 Overall

Arizona receives Nos. 11, 23 in 2024

The Pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Minnesota can't go into next year with Sam Darnold and a bag of peanuts as its quarterback room. Using its two first-round picks to move up and ensure it gets its quarterback of the future is a prudent move, especially if there's concern that McCarthy is of interest to the Giants at No.6 overall.

The gutsier call for the Vikings would be standing pat, betting that the Giants don't take McCarthy and either waiting for McCarthy to fall to 11 or moving up to pick 7 or 9 to get him while still keeping pick 23.

The other end of this equation is worth discussing, too. Arizona has a young roster with a lot of its key players under contract for the foreseeable future. What it really lacks is a true WR1. The Cards would have to be bowled over by the offer so maybe it'd take an additional pick from the Vikings to get this deal done.

Arizona was wheeling and dealing in the first round last year in its new regime's first draft and still got its guy after moving back. Maybe it can dream on pulling off something similar this year, though it would have to move back up again in order to get Harrison because he wouldn't fall past five.

5.) Los Angeles Chargers

The Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Much has been made of new coach Jim Harbaugh's adoration for the offensive line.

No one would blame the Chargers for taking their top-ranked tackle at pick No.5. However, the line is fine as it is, and there should still be starter-quality tackles available at 37.

The receiving corps, as it stands, is a disaster. No Mike Williams. No Keenan Allen. And Marvin Harrison Jr. (or Malik Nabers?) is available?

The disaster that was the Quentin Johnston pick last year would only be compounded by not addressing receiver early in this draft. Harbaugh saw Harrison shred his Michigan defenses each of the last two years. He can have the right level of respect for OL play and still see that Harrison makes this team better -- faster -- than any tackle can.

6.) New York Giants

The Pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The Giants are hard to shop for. They need everything. With all four top-end quarterbacks off the board, they might as well get Daniel Jones/Drew Lock some help for this year.

I still have hope for Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt long-term, but this group needs a complete receiver that can threaten at every level and Odunze is that and more.

7.) Tennessee Titans

The Pick: Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

The Titans are like the AFC version of the Giants in a sense. The QB situation isn't quite as doomed but the roster itself needs a lot of work. There are some possible moving pieces along this offensive line, including the potential for 2023 first-rounder Peter Skoronski to kick out to left tackle.

That doesn't fix everything, though. Former high draft pick, Dillon Radunz, hasn't developed as they'd hoped, though he started to come on late in the 2023 season. Tackle is still a need here and Alt projects as the best one in this class.

8.) Atlanta Falcons

The Pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

It's a light edge class and Turner is in a tier of his own at the top. Even if Turner isn't quite to the level we've seen from recent top pass-rushers like former 'Bama teammate Will Anderson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Aidan Hutchinson, he's still a freak athlete with great bend and long levers to move blockers.

Prior to last year, the Falcons had finished in the bottom two in total sacks in each of the previous two years. They finished with 42 in 2023, which tied for ninth-fewest. There's still work to be done there, and with the offense getting a major boost this offseason, turning the attention to the defense should be the play.

9.) Cardinals (Via Chicago)

Arizona Cardinals receive No.9 Overall

Chicago Bears receive No.11, No. 71 Overall

The Pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Well, would you look at that. The Cards trade back and still get a top-flight wideout by wheelin' and dealin'. The Bears accumulate more draft capital without having to move too far back. It's a win-win.

10.) New York Jets

The Pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

It's all about this year for the Jets. It's an aging roster with an aging quarterback coming off an Achilles tear. Offensive line is less of a pressing concern with three veteran additions this offseason, and receiver is workable now that Mike Williams is there alongside Garrett Wilson. The defense is already great. Thus, Bowers is an obvious fit that can make the immediate impact the Jets need to make a run this year.

Bowers didn't test at the combine due to injury and he doesn't have the typical in-line TE frame, but the film doesn't lie. Nor do the numbers. Adding him as a weapon for Aaron Rodgers would officially make the Jets' offense scary. In a good way. Not scary like last year.

11.) Chicago Bears (via Cardinals)

The Pick: Byron Murphy, iDL, Texas

If Nabers is there for the Bears at nine, it might be tough for them to trade back. He'd give the Chicago Bears, of all teams, one of the best receiving rooms in the NFL. The current front office loves accumulating draft capital, though, and wide receiver would be more of a luxury than a need after the offseason the Bears have had.

Beefing up the defensive interior makes a lot of sense and Murphy is far and away the best DT in this draft. The Texas product can occupy space up the middle and is a notably disruptive pass-rushing presence from the defensive interior. Pairing him alongside 2023 2nd rounder Gervon Dexter would give the Bears a formidable duo in the middle.

12.) Jacksonville Jaguars (via Broncos)

Trade Details

Jaguars receive No.12 in 2024

Broncos receive No.17, No 48 in 2024

The Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Broncos don't have the ammo to get involved in the top-tier quarterback sweepstakes and 12th overall is just way too high for either Bo Nix or Michael Penix. They also don't have a second-round pick this year. I highly doubt the Broncos make their current listed selection in the first round.

Finding a dance partner was a little tricky but the Jaguars check a lot of boxes. They are rumored to be in the market to trade for Brandon Aiyuk which would crater this whole idea as the No.17 pick would almost certainly be involved. If that doesn't materialize, though, they'd have the chance to move up with a motivated seller to nab one of the best players available at a position of need.

Mitchell is the top corner in this class in my estimation, and the Jaguars only really having to give up a second to go get him would be a huge boon. Ronald Darby can still play a bit but he shouldn't open the season as a starting boundary corner for a team with deep playoff ambitions.

13) Las Vegas Raiders

The Pick: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Corner is the Raiders' most pressing need and if the board falls this way, they'll get one of the very best in this class.

They may need to lock Mark Davis in the P.F. Chang's to make sure he doesn't take Xavier Worthy here, but that's okay.

14.) New Orleans Saints

The Pick: JC Latham, T, Alabama

This scenario works out nicely for the Saints. If they're going to be stuck with Derek Carr for another year, they might as well mitigate the number of times he's getting hit.

Longtime right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is unfortunately iffy to suit up again due to a knee injury, which only amplifies the need to get a tackle in the first round. Latham strictly played RT at Alabama and is an absolute mauler. The Saints should run to the podium if Latham's there at 14.

15.) Indianapolis Colts

The Pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

This is probably the highest slot that Worthy could go, but he makes plenty of sense for this Indianapolis roster. It already spent a high pick on Anthony Richardson last year and now it's time to maximize the talent around him.

Michael Pittman is a stud on the boundary but he's not a high aDOT type of target, and neither is Josh Downs. Getting someone with 4.21 speed like Worthy helps get the most out of Richardson's cannon arm.

Credit where it's due, my cohost on the RotoWire NFL Podcast, Mario Puig, mentioned this on last week's episode and I haven't been able to get the Worthy-Indy connection out of my head since. It would rock.

16.) Seattle Seahawks

The Pick: Troy Fautanu, T/G, Washington

A local product who can work at tackle or guard and help bolster an offensive line that needs it, Fautanu makes a ton of sense for the Seahawks if available here.

17.) Denver Broncos

The Pick: Liatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Hey, you come up with something better for the Broncos.

18.) Cincinnati Bengals

The Pick: Taliese Fuaga, G/T, Oregon State

Trent Brown projects as the starting right tackle but is only on a one-year deal. Right tackle is Fauga's future in the NFL but he has the tools and physicality to be an asset at guard to start his career.

19.) Los Angeles Rams

The Pick: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

The value here would be too good to pass up. Tackle Rob Havenstein is getting up there, too.

My cohost and resident draft maven, Mario Puig, mentioned that the Rams are a trade-back candidate. It checks out; the Rams haven't had a first-round pick of their own in what seems like forever and picking 19 is kind of a funky spot for them in terms of what's available vs. what they need. It's a matter of whether a team in the mid-20s feels that it's necessary to move up for whomever they're targeting.

20.) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pick: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

No Diontae Johnson means that the Steelers need to focus on getting better at receiver in this draft. Mitchell is the best available and would give the Steelers two big and fast receivers on the boundary with George Pickens entrenched as the other starter.

21.) Miami Dolphins

The Pick: Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois

Still not sure how they fumbled the bag with Christian Wilkins but now the Dolphins desperately need some help on the defensive interior. If Newton had been able to test at the combine, he probably wouldn't be available at 21. The Dolphins should count their blessings if they're on the clock at 21 and Newton is still there.

22.) Philadelphia Eagles

The Pick: Graham Barton, C, Duke

LT for most of his career at Duke but projects to kick back to center, where he began his collegiate career and took home second-team ACC All Freshman honors. Jason Kelce leaves big shoes to fill and center can oftentimes be found later in drafts, but Barton is a perfect fit in Philly if he's still there at 22.

23.) Arizona Cardinals

The Pick: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Alright, we're getting crazy now if we weren't already. If you're keeping score at home, Thomas at 23 would mean that the Cardinals have:

1.) Traded back from 4 to 11

2.) Traded from 11 to 9

3.) Drafted Malik Nabers

4.) Used its second round to corner the market on LSU receivers in this class

I'm serious when I say that the Cardinals should take two receivers in the first round. Even if the draft order stays as-is and they pick at Nos. 4 and 27, they need all the receiving help they can get.

Nabbing the top producers from the nation's most electric receiving corps in 2023 would give this group the jolt it desperately needs. And I'm a sucker for storylines and this definitely qualifies.

24.) Dallas Cowboys

The Pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Cowboys can't justify taking a running back in the first, nor can it really justify an interior defensive lineman if the board falls this way. A center pick may be boring but it's a smart pick.

25.) Green Bay Packers

The Pick: Cooper DeJean

Green Bay's offense is pretty much set at this point and it can address interior OL depth later in the draft, so defense should be its focus in the first.

DeJean is a playmaker who can line up at multiple spots in the secondary and has above average tackling ability for a defensive back. He can also be an asset in punt return should the Pack decide to take that task off of Jayden Reed's plate.

26.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Pick: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

It's not a flashy pick and it's not the best edge class we've ever seen, but the Joe Tryon-Shoyinka pick from 2021 isn't generating the type of havoc that was hoped for and his snaps were reduced from 806 in 2022 to 556 in 2023. That's a sign.

Verse, a great story as he transferred to Florida State from Albany to become a legitimate first-round prospect, would be a nice get for the Bucs here.

27.) Arizona Cardinals

The Pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

I've admittedly cornered myself into expecting the Cardinals having one of the craziest first rounds in history for some reason, but here we are.

With receiver taken care of with their first two picks, the Cardinals would then be able to grab the best corner on the board to help a secondary that needs a lot of help. Clemson's Nate Wiggins would be an option here as well, but McKinstry has the edge as the more physical corner that can hang with the bruising receivers of the NFC West.

28) Carolina Panthers (Via Buffalo)

Carolina Receives Pick 28

Buffalo Receives Picks 33 and 101

The Pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

The receiver options remaining for the Bills at 28, if things shake out this way, is close to a nightmare scenario for them. The Panthers make for a good dance partner as they could go up and get their reported guy in Legette while Buffalo accrues a little bit more capital while still having some options at WR at the beginning of the second round.

29) Detroit Lions

The Pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

If Detroit has a personnel group weakness, it's likely still the secondary despite hitting a home run with Brian Branch last year. Corner help is still needed and Wiggins this late would be a steal.

30.) Baltimore Ravens

The Pick: Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

The Ravens lost 60% of their starting offensive linemen this offseason. That seems bad. The line needs some fixin'.

Baltimore has been linked to Arizona's Jordan Morgan heading into the draft, but if Mims is available, it would likely change that thought process. Morgan would certainly make sense, but Mims is the higher upside prospect despite his relative lack of experience (eight career starts)

31.) San Francisco 49ers

The Pick: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The 9ers have arguably the best roster in football, so they can go in any direction they'd like with this pick and it'd probably be fine. They have Nick Bosa and brought in Leonard Floyd on a pretty sizable two-year deal this offseason, but you can never have too many pass-rushers.

32.) Kansas City Chiefs

The Pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Wide receiver would still be a priority for the Chiefs even if Rashee Rice didn't have some off-field drama that could cost him some time this season.

McConkey put himself in the running to be a late first-rounder with a tremendous showing at the combine that verified his clean production at Georgia. He can line up outside or in the slot, giving Andy Reid some interesting chess pieces with which to work between Rice, McConkey, and Marquise Brown.