2024 Cincinnati Bengals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Cincinnati Bengals

It's hard to characterize the 2023 Bengals season as anything but a waste of a year. Joe Burrow injured his calf in training camp, rushed back and struggled as the Bengals limped to a 1-3 start. He then suffered a season-ending wrist injury Week 11, and while Jake Browning exceeded expectations as Burrow's replacement, the team finished out of the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Deep playoff runs are the baseline as long as Burrow is the franchise quarterback.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Zac Taylor (Year 6)

Zac Taylor (Year 6) Offensive Coordinator: Dan Pitcher (Year 1) – West Coast spread

Dan Pitcher (Year 1) – West Coast spread Defensive Coordinator: Lou Anarumo (Year 6) – 4-3 scheme

Lou Anarumo (Year 6) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 12

Stats to Know for the Cincinnati Bengals

2023 Record: 9-8

9-8 2023 Strength of Schedule: .574 (1st)

.574 (1st) 2023 Point Differential: -18 (T-17th)

-18 (T-17th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 67% (3rd)

67% (3rd) 2023 PROE: +5.6% (2nd)

+5.6% (2nd) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 26th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,048 (24th) 1,055 (10th) Points 366 (16th) 384 (21st) Turnovers 16 (T-2nd) 26 (T-12th) Yards 5,422 (22nd) 6,368 (31st) Rush Yards 1,527 (31st) 2,145 (26th) Pass Yards 3.895 (15th) 4,223 (28th) Drives 188 (15th) 187 (T-18th) Yards per Drive 28.8 (22nd) 34.0 (27th) Points per Drive 1.87 (15th) 2.01 (23rd)

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Whether Joe Burrow will be at full capacity in 2024 or even for the rest of his career is hardly a settled matter. In June, he declined to put a percentage on the rehab of his right wrist while hinting at a more cautious approach in training camp. Coach Zac Taylor seemed to put questions about Burrow's health to rest by saying the quarterback was cleared for contact at the start of camp, but an unconfirmed report previously suggested that the Bengals were concerned that his wrist might forever be an issue. One way that they can better keep him healthy is to lessen how often he gets hit, as Cincinnati QBs were sacked 50 times last year.

As a result, the Bengals signed RT Trent Brown and drafted T Amarius Mims in the first round. Perhaps with more time Burrow will go back to attempting more downfield passes to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and rookie Jermaine Burton, after ranking 30th in downfield throws (6.8%) and last in aDOT (6.3 yards).

Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming to grips with the salary cap constraints that come with having a highly-compensated signal-caller. Tyler Boyd went to Tennessee as a free agent, and Joe Mixon was traded to Houston. Additionally, Higgins signed his franchise tender over the summer after initially requesting a trade, and a long-term deal with him seems unlikely. Replacing Mixon will be Zack Moss and second-year back Chase Brown. The team continues to recycle one-year TEs, this time around turning to Mike Gesicki to replace Irv Smith.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Zack Moss

Moss signed with little fanfare on a two-year, $8 million deal, a relatively low amount for a potential starting running back. He revived his career in Indianapolis last season, filling in capably for Jonathan Taylor when Taylor was out and often playing on all three downs. Many expect Chase Brown to take over on third downs, but Moss has plenty of good experience in the role. Moss is going in the RB25-30 range in early RotoWire Online Championship drafts, a bargain if he's a full-time back for the Bengals.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki will lose some playing time because he's not a great blocker, but he's also turned in two 700-plus yard seasons with the Dolphins and now joins a Bengals tight end room that doesn't have a clear playing time threat like he had in Hunter Henry in New England last year. Joe Burrow will throw to his tight ends (115 combined targets last year), and with Tyler Boyd gone, Gesicki could command more of the short and intermediate targets that went Boyd's way.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Team Futures

Bengals Super Bowl 59 odds: 15-1 (T-6th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-6th) Zac Taylor 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 40-1 (T-20th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-20th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-4th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Player Futures

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Schedule