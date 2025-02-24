Trey Lance News: Likely moving on from Dallas

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Lance is "probably going to be looking for something different" this offseason, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Lance was the Cowboys' third-string quarterback the past two seasons, after they traded a fourth-round pick for him shortly before the start of the 2023 campaign. He played decent in his one start -- a 23-19 loss to Washington in Week 18 of this past season -- but it sounds like the Cowboys would rather draft a new quarterback to develop behind starter Dak Prescott. Both Lance and second-stringer Cooper Rush are scheduled for free agency this spring, with Jones already suggesting that Rush's solid work as a backup may have priced him out of the Cowboys' range.