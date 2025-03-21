Tyler Conklin News: Lands with Bolts

Conklin agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conklin joins Will Dissly atop Los Angeles' tight end depth chart, with both players having logged similarly productive 2024 campaigns. Dissly (50-481-2) suited up for 15 regular-season games with the Chargers last year, while Conklin (51-449-4) played all 17 regular-season contests with the Jets. Both tight ends boast enough versatility to contribute as solid blockers and pass-catchers, overlap which could cause their individual production to decline for fantasy purposes, but is a plus for Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.