Zach Wilson News: Serving as emergency QB for Week 16

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chargers and will be Denver's emergency third quarterback, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wilson has yet to play in a game this season, though he's frequently been designated as Denver's emergency third quarterback. He won't be able to enter Thursday's AFC West clash unless both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham become unavailable due to injury, illness or ejection.