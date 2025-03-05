Fantasy Football
Zack Baun News: Returning to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

The Eagles signed Baun to a three-year, $51 million extension Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baun has re-signed with Philadelphia after earning first-team All-Pro honors during his first season with the Eagles in 2024. The Wisconsin product moved from outside to inside linebacker ahead of last year, recording 151 total tackles (tied for the sixth-most in the NFL), including 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended across 16 regular-season games. He also added 33 total tackles, three passes defended, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble over four games during Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning postseason run. Now that Baun has inked an extension, he's expected to remain one of the league's top inside linebackers and a key defensive leaders on the Eagles' defense.

