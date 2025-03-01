Mateusz Klich Injury: Out with flu

Klich is out for Saturday's match against Charlotte due to an illness, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Klich will miss the second match of the season after picking up an issue ahead of the contest, as he is now dealing with an illness. This is an unfortunate loss for the club after he started in their opener, with Ajani Fortune taking his spot. He will look to return next contest, as he shouldn't remain out long due to an illness.