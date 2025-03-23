Fantasy Baseball
Alan Roden headshot

Alan Roden News: Named to Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Roden was informed Sunday that he has made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Roden has impressed this spring with a pair of homers and twice as many walks (six) as strikeouts (three) in 19 Grapefruit League games. The Blue Jays have yet to officially add Roden to the 40-man roster, and his exact role with the big club is to be determined, but his on-base skills are particularly strong and could help him carve out semi-regular playing time in the Toronto outfield.

Alan Roden
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
