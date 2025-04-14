Fantasy Baseball
Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia News: Losing work to Nick Allen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Arcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Arcia has started just three times in the last 11 games and appears to have ceded the top job at shortstop to Nick Allen, who has produced a .321/.367/.393 slash line so far this season. Meanwhile, Arcia has struggled mightily at the plate, posting a .490 OPS while striking out at a career-worst 28 percent clip over 25 plate appearances.

Orlando Arcia
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
