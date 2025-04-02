Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Kreidler headshot

Ryan Kreidler News: Serving as primary center fielder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Kreidler will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Kreidler has served as Detroit's primary center fielder so far this season, starting in five of the first six games while going 2-for-12 with a walk, a run and a stolen base. He'll likely move into a utility role or potentially even head to Triple-A Toledo once the Tigers get at least one of Wenceel Perez (back), Matt Vierling (shoulder) or Parker Meadows (arm) back from the injured list.

Ryan Kreidler
Detroit Tigers
