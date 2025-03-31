Tyler Freeman Injury: Nursing sore wrist

Freeman is tending to a sore left wrist after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Rays, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Making his first start of the season Sunday, Freeman played second base and grounded out in his first at-bat in the top of the third inning before taking his base on the hit-by-pitch in the sixth. Freeman came around to score a game-tying run and then went back out in the field for the bottom of the sixth, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter the next time his turn in the batting order came up in the top of the seventh. Fortunately for Freeman, X-rays on his wrist came back negative, but he's considered day-to-day while he waits for the soreness and swelling to subside. Kyle Farmer will start at second base in Monday's series opener in Philadelphia.