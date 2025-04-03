Blake Wesley News: Scores season-high 15 points

Wesley produced 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over Denver.

Wesley joined Malaki Branham and Sandro Mamukelashvili in scoring double-digit points off San Antonio's bench in Wednesday's win. Wesley has become a consistent part of the Spurs' rotation, averaging 20.2 minutes per contest across his last 10 appearances. The 22-year-old guard has also been very efficient from beyond the arc over that span, converting 47.6 percent of his 2.1 three-point attempts per contest.