NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 31 -- MAIN SLATE

Slate Overview

LAL at BKN: Lakers 7-3 in last 10 games; Nets on three-game win streak

MIA at WAS: Heat 5-5 in last 10 games; Wizards on two-game slide

PHI at TOR: Sixers on three-game slide; Raptors on 12-game losing streak.

LAC at CHA: Clippers on two-game win streak; Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games

DAL at HOU: Mavericks on six-game win streak; Rockets are winners of 11 straight

CHI at MIN: Bulls 16-20 on road; Timberwolves on four-game win streak

OKC at NYK: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games

GSW at SAS: Warriors on three-game win streak; Spurs on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (knee), LeBron James (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura remain up for more action.

BKN - Dennis Smith (hip): Probable; Cameron Johnson (toe): Questionable

Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney are in line for a boost.

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back): Probable; Tyler Herro (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle): OUT

Nikola Jovic continues to start. Jaime Jaquez should see extra opportunity.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe), Kyle Kuzma (heel): Questionable; Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Jared Butler are in line for bigger roles.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hip): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.

TOR - RJ Barrett (personal): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (personal), Ochai Agbaji (hip), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Kobi Simmons should continue to see bigger roles.

CHA - Mark Williams (back): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Questionable; Josh Green (ankle): OUT

Kyrie Irving could have to take more responsibility if Doncic is out. Tim Hardaway is also up for extra minutes.

HOU - Cam Whitmore (knee): Probable; Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (illness): Questionable

MIN - Anthony Edwards (finger), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson get a boost if Edwards is out.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): Questionable

Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe could be up for a boost.

NYK - Alec Burks (shoulder), Isaiah Hartenstein (wrist): Probable: Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride continues to start.

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Klay Thompson (knee): Questionable

Klay Thompson and Gary Payton could be up for more playing time.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (knee), Dominick Barlow (knee), Jeremy Sochan (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Cedi Osman get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,500) at Spurs

Curry is coming off a few relatively modest outings but is averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to step it up against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. Curry missed the last two games against the Spurs but finished with 50.3 DK points in an earlier encounter this season.

Paul George, Clippers ($7,900) at Hornets

George is coming off a flat performance in the last game, but he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 outings, including sixth with more than 45 DK points. He faces a good chance to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage and fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,300) at Wizards

Butler has been in and out of the lineup over the last couple of weeks, but he played in four of the last five games, averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over that span, including one outing with a high of 50.5 DK points. He looks toward an ideal opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,400) at Hornets

Leonard produced 63.8 DK points in the last game with 29 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks, in 38 minutes of action. He has a great chance to stand out again with an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fourth-highest shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,700) vs. Warriors

Wembanyama is coming off one of his most impressive games of the season, where he finished with 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 83 DK points in a home win over the Knicks. He is likely to stuff the stat sheet against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points and third-most free throws per game to opposing centers. Wembanyama also finished with 56.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Warriors.

Expected Chalk

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,800) at Wizards

Adebayo finished with 56 DK points in the last game and surpassed 45 in seven of the last 10 outings while averaging 17.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over that span. He has a fantastic opportunity to continue to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Adebayo also finished with 46.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Wizards.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,600) at Spurs

Wiggins surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 48 in the last outing while averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks over that span. He is up for another good chance to stand out with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($6,400) vs. Mavericks

Smith amassed 29.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances. He must continue to step up for his team's shorthanded frontcourt, and he should prosper against the Mavs, who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint per game.

Value Picks

Kobi Simmons, Raptors ($3,500) vs. 76ers

Simmons is on a 10-day contract with the shorthanded Raptors, and he came up with 20.3 DK points in the last game, which marked his second appearance with the squad. He faces an advantageous matchup against the 76ers, who continue to deal with injuries in the backcourt.

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,600) at Raptors

Lowry turned in 36.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals across his last 10 appearances. He is up for a favorable matchup against a heavily shorthanded Raptors team, and he should also continue to see increased responsibility for his own shorthanded side.

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,500) at Wizards

Jovic continues to pick up increased playing time for the shorthanded Heat and is averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 25 DK points. He is likely to deliver a solid line against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

