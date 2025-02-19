Fantasy Basketball
Bojan Bogdanovic headshot

Bojan Bogdanovic Injury: Waived by Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 10:19am

The Nets waived Bogdanovic (knee) on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Bogdanovic wasn't able to make an appearance for the Nets this season after undergoing surgeries on his left foot and left wrist during the offseason. He'll undergo surgery on his left foot in the near future, at which point a timetable will likely be announced. The 35-year-old forward holds career regular-season averages of 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.

Bojan Bogdanovic
 Free Agent
