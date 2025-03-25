Chuma Okeke News: Makes third straight start

Okeke logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 112-99 loss to the Pelicans.

After signing his second 10-day deal with the 76ers on March 16, Okeke appeared in each of the team's ensuing six contests and started in the last three. He's averaged 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes per contest while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range during that span, but it's unclear if he'll stick around with Philadelphia moving forward. His second 10-day contract expired Tuesday, so Okeke will need to be re-signed to a rest-of-season deal in order to be available for the team's next game Wednesday versus the Wizards.