Chuma Okeke News: Receives 10-day deal
Okeke agreed to a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Okeke previously signed a 10-day deal with the 76ers in February, making just one two-minute appearance before being waived shortly before the All-Star break. With Philadelphia dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment, Okeke finds himself back on the roster and could find himself in the rotation as soon as Sunday in Dallas.
