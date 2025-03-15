Fantasy Basketball
Chuma Okeke headshot

Chuma Okeke News: Receives 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:53pm

Okeke agreed to a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Okeke previously signed a 10-day deal with the 76ers in February, making just one two-minute appearance before being waived shortly before the All-Star break. With Philadelphia dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment, Okeke finds himself back on the roster and could find himself in the rotation as soon as Sunday in Dallas.

Chuma Okeke
Philadelphia 76ers

