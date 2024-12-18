Collin Gillespie Injury: Still out

Gillespie (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gillespie was expected to be re-evaluated four weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right ankle on Nov. 12. Despite being over five weeks removed from the injury, there hasn't been any clarity on his return timetable. Still, Gillespie's next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit.