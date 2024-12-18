Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Gillespie (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gillespie was expected to be re-evaluated four weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right ankle on Nov. 12. Despite being over five weeks removed from the injury, there hasn't been any clarity on his return timetable. Still, Gillespie's next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now